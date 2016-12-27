National exposure welcomed for UND men's basketball

At least that’s how UND men’s basketball coach Brian Jones looks at things after Lunardi’s latest NCAA Tournament bracket predicts UND will reach this season’s March Madness by winning the Big Sky Conference postseason title.

The Big Sky season starts Thursday night as UND will open at Portland State, a team that has won its past four games.

Lunardi projects that UND will be one of the four play-in teams in the first round of the tournament.

“Obviously, we’re excited about some notoriety,” said Jones. “Our program is starting to get noticed.”

UND will enter its fifth season in the Big Sky. This season, UND is projected to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the Big Sky coaches’ and media polls. UND also will bring its most experienced -- and perhaps most talented -- team into Big Sky play.

“I really like where we’re at,” said Jones, whose team is 5-5 entering league play. “Outside of the NDSU game (an 87-70 home loss), we’ve played at a high level. Going into the break, we’re playing pretty good basketball.”

But UND likely will have to play at a continued high level as Portland State has the highest-scoring Big Sky team through the nonconference season. The Vikings are averaging 89.9 points per game.

UND, meanwhile, ranks third in league scoring defense, allowing 69.6 points. And the Fighting Hawks rank third in offense at 79.1 points.

But league play brings new expectations.

“We’re going to have to do it on the defensive end,” said UND senior guard Quinton Hooker, the Big Sky preseason player of the year. “It’s our first conference game and it’s on the road. They’re a team that can put up good numbers.”

UND resumed practice Tuesday night and was scheduled to head out for Portland State today. One player left UND over the break. Solomon Rolls-Tyson, a transfer from Utah State Eastern College, signed recently to play pro basketball in Norway. He had not played in any games this season.

After Portland State, UND will play a Saturday afternoon game at Sacramento State.

Hooker has been the driving force for UND basketball the past couple of seasons.

A Big Sky title is what drives him this season.

“A conference title is something I want for this team and this program,” said Hooker. “In my eyes, this program deserves it. It’s something this team can accomplish.”