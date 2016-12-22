But the ties between the two schools have existed in some manner for decades. And those ties between UND and the state of Iowa when it comes to men’s college basketball may grow stronger in the future.

In the past 56 years of UND basketball, coaches with ties to the state of Iowa have led the Fighting Hawks’ program for 37 of those years.

Consider the following:

-- Bill Fitch, who coached UND from 1962-67, coached at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before building UND into a national small college power. Later, Fitch made it to the NBA where he led the Boston Celtics to a championship. He won 944 games in the NBA

-- Jimmy Rodgers, who succeeded Fitch, played at the University of Iowa. After three seasons as UND’s coach, Rodgers, too, ultimately reached the NBA -- coaching the Celtics and later the Minnesota Timberwolves.

-- Dave Gunther, who headed UND basketball for 18 seasons, was a standout at Iowa. Gunther’s teams at UND were among the best in Division II.

-- Brian Jones, who now is in his 11th season as the UND coach, played at Northern Iowa and was on the staff at Iowa for eight seasons under Steve Alford.

All along, UND has recruited players from Iowa. But that trend may grow considering the future of UND basketball.

“Iowa kids are tough, hard-nosed kids,” said UND assistant Jeff Horner, who led the 2006 Iowa Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship. “That’s what you look for in basketball players.”

UND coaches are no strangers in Iowa. UND has three Iowa players on its roster -- Cortez Seales, Billy Brown and Marlon Stewart, a Creighton transfer who is sitting out the season due to transfer rules. Another Iowa player will be on the roster next season, too, as UND signed Atlantic High School’s Garrett Franken.

UND’s future, regarding conference affiliation, may be up in the air as there is speculation that the school may leave the Big Sky for the Summit League, which has a more Midwest flavor. If that happens, Iowa recruiting could be strengthened.

“We don’t really recruit against teams from the Big Sky,” said Horner. “We recruit against teams from the Summit. And if you look at their rosters, they have Iowa kids. Iowa does become an important state for us.”

Horner received an ovation from Iowa fans as he was introduced before Tuesday night’s game. Iowa fans still recall the 2006 season.

“It was a special season, to do the things we did,” said Horner. “We won the Big Ten and went 17-0 at home. The season didn’t end up the way we wanted but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Seales and Stewart, meanwhile, helped lead North Scott to the Iowa Class 4A high school title in 2015. The sophomore guard said he can’t wait to play again with Stewart.

“He’s pretty good,” said Seales. “It will be just like it was in high school because the chemistry is already there.

“It’s a smart move on our part, going for Iowa players. We have athletes there.”