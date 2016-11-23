UND seeks to stay focused against another Power 5 opponent

"We have the ability to stay focused and be resilient no matter who we are playing," said Brewster.

UND is 1-3 after beating Mayville State on Tuesday night. But the Fighting Hawks return to competition against Power 5 schools on Sunday at Kansas of the Big 12.

"We may be a little more resilient than people realize," said Brewster. "It's not like we've been blown out."

The three losses came against Power 5 schools Texas Tech and Iowa along with Missouri Valley favorite Drake. In all three games, UND was still in contention in the fourth quarter.

Kansas was 1-2 heading into Wednesday night's game against Oral Roberts.

"Any time you're playing a Big 12 school, it will be a challenge," said Brewster. "But it's about us embracing our process and getting better each game.

"We have to keep making the small plays; small plays add up to a lot in a basketball game."

UND has been a big, physical team in its Big Sky Conference era. But this season, the Fighting Hawks appear to be a more up-tempo team.

"We have a little different group this season so we can play more of an uptempo style," said Brewster.

The Hawks are led by senior Leah Szabla, who is averaging 16.8 points. Makailah Dyer (13.3) and Lexi Klabo (12.3) also average in double figures.

UND and Kansas have never played and the Hawks will be looking for their first win against a Big 12 school in 10 games.