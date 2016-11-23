UND prepares for tougher competition

The Fighting Hawks will play their first games against NCAA Division I opponents in the Men Against Breast Cancer Classic hosted by Dayton. The Hawks will play North Florida on Friday, Wright State on Saturday and CSU Bakersfield on Sunday.

UND is 3-0 after breezing past Crown College, Mayville State and Presentation College.

"From here on out, we have to play at a high level just to have a chance," said UND coach Brian Jones. "All three teams in this tournament are extremely talented. We could play extremely well and go 0-3 or we could play extremely well and go 3-0."

North Florida set a program record for wins with 22 last season and won its second-straight Atlantic Sun regular-season title.

UND will have some familiarity with Wright State as former South Dakota State coach Scott Nagy now is the Raiders' coach. Nagy, who coached at SDSU for 21 seasons, led Wright State to a 22-13 record last season.

CSU Bakersfield made its first trip to the NCAA Tournament last season after winning the WAC postseason tournament.

Through its first three games, UND has five players averaging double figures, led by Quinton Hooker (19.0 ppg). The others in double figures are Geno Crandall (14.0), Corey Baldwin (12.7), Conner Avants (12.3) and Drick Bernstine (10.7).

Those averages however, may be tough to maintain as UND prepares for a more difficult schedule.

"This is why we wanted to be in this tournament; to get us ready for the Big Sky Conference season," said Jones.