Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Grand Forks Herald
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
MN youth counselor faces felony charges for harboring runaway
UND associate dean strikes boy, 10, with vehicle near elementary school
VIDEO: 22-year-old killed, 1 injured in crash near Wahpeton
Oregon militants acquitted of conspiracy in wildlife refuge seizure
Men arrested on charges of going through yards, breaking into vehicles and stealing
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime and courts
education
local
politics
region
sports
Headlines
WATCH: Slam dunk contest at UND's Basketball fan fest
Get to know UND forward Austin Poganski
TRF's Bergland off to blazing start for Bemidji State
Thursday local scoreboard
Dubnyk makes 38 saves in Wild win over Sabres
More Topics
und hockey
und football
und basketball
prep sports
local sports
pro sports
scoreboard
accent
Headlines
Legends of Terror spooks all at Myra Museum
GF Central presents "Our Town"
Munich, N.D., farm girl seeks to carve unique design niche in bridal gown market
Autumn Art Auction hosted at North Dakota Museum of Art
Tribute show in the Fritz
More Topics
entertainment
family
food
health
Life & Style
obituaries
Headlines
Esther King
Roger Helm
Verna Vande Hoven
Lydia Eggl
Tammy Jo Weaver
outdoors
Headlines
Outdoors report: Fishing good to very good on Devils Lake
Small bird creates a mystery, causes a backyard stir
TALKIN' with DOKKEN: How do pumpkins grow so large, can any pumpkin reach that size?
N.D. bighorn sheep season reflects comeback
Brett Anderson's 35½-inch catfish
More Topics
hunting
fishing
recreation
wildlife
trophy room
outdoors calendar
milestones
Headlines
Bjornstad-Overby
80th Birthday
50th Wedding
40th Wedding
80th Birthday
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
generations
special occasions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Tweet
Over 140 arrested after armed eviction of pipeline protest site
WATCH: Slam dunk contest at UND's Basketball fan fest
By
Herald Staff Report
Today at 8:23 a.m.
1 / 2
2 / 2
Watch Thursday's slam dunk contest at UND's Basketball fan fest.
Explore related topics:
sports
UND basketball
Slam dunk
dunks
basketball
fan fest
und
Advertisement
randomness