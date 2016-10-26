UND hopes to reach the top of the Big Sky this season

But there could have been so much more.

"On one of our (practice) shirts, it says, "finish" on the back of it," said UND forward Drick Bernstine.

That's UND mission this season—to finish. A year ago, UND lost eight games by a combined 23 points.

"It comes down to about three or four possessions a game you wish you could have back," said UND coach Brian Jones. "But some of the mistakes we made last year were due to youth. We had the seventh-youngest team in the country."

UND held its annual men's basketball media day on Wednesday. And the theme centered on UND's returning experience and its close games from a season ago. Last year's 17-16 team returns all five starters, including Big Sky Conference preseason MVP Quinton Hooker, who averaged 20.6 points in league play.

UND has been knocking on the Big Sky door in three of the four seasons it has been in the league. UND has advanced to the league title game once and the semifinals twice during its brief time in the Big Sky.

This season, UND wants to knock down the door.

"That's the plan," said Bernstine, a power forward who averaged 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds last season. "We have a good chance to do that. We just have to stick together and grow as a team."

UND has 12 practices remaining before its Nov. 13 opener against Crown College.

Jones, who is entering his 11th season at UND, likes what he's seen so far.

"The competitiveness among the guys has taken a huge step," said Jones. "They understand the system and they understand their roles.

"We've had a good product here; we've been in postseason play five of the last six years. We've slowly built the program. It's a process and sometimes fans and athletes get a little anxious. We're still fairly young in our journey but we're on the right path and we've found the right niche of players."

Hooker said lessons can be learned from last season's brush with a Big Sky title.

"One more box out, one more rebound ... it's the little things that count," said Hooker.