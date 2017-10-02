Red River girls lead state golf meet
Grand Forks Red River has a 10-stroke lead after Monday's opening round of the North Dakota Class A girls high school golf meet.
Red River shot a 312. Rounding out the top five are Bismarck Century (322), defending state champion Bismarck St. Mary's (324), Minot (339) and Mandan (344).
Red River senior Morgan Hetletved shot a 1-under par 71 to lead the tournament individually. Tied for second are Betsy Seaver of Red River and Maggie Manson of West Fargo Sheyenne, each with a 76.
The tournament concludes Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m., at Grand Forks King's Walk Golf Course.