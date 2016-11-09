The award goes to the FCS' best defensive player. Reyes is one of two Big Sky players on the list, along with Montana's Caleb Kidder.

Reyes, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior from Schaumburg, Ill., is second on the team with tackles with 55 and second on the team with three interceptions.

Reyes has amassed those totals despite missing two games with an injury. He returned from the injury two weeks ago at home against Weber State and picked off two passes to earn Big Sky defensive player of the week for the second time this season.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UND signs four

UND women's basketball coach Travis Brewster announced the signings of four players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

They are:

Akealy Moton, 6-foot center, West Fargo; Julia Fleecs, 6-2 forward, Glidden, Iowa; Melissa Leet, 6-5 center, Portage, Wis.; and Mikayla Reinke, 5-8 point guard, Kindred, N.D.

Moton averaged 20 points last season.

"We're excited about a fast, tough, physical player," said Brewster. "She's extremely strong and works hard, coming out of Barb Metcalf's West Fargo program. She has a great mindset and is ready to compete with her teammates daily. If they're not ready to bring it, she'll still bring it."

Reinke is a multi-sport athlete who has led her team to two state softball titles.

"I called Coach Perry Piatz and also saw her play AAU," said Brewster. "She's the kind of kid you want to coach, because she's very competitive and coachable. She's been a part of a lot of wins in lot of sports; she's a winner."

Fleecs averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds at Glidden while Leet averaged 6.4 points last season at Portage.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Four sign at UND

UND volleyball coach Mark Pryor signed four players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

They are Paige Brueggeman, 5-10 outside hitter, Eden Prairie, Minn.; Lydia Rutten, 6-1, outside hitter, New York Mills, Minn.; Kelly Wahl, 6-1 middle hitter, Centerville, Minn.; and Ellie Veldman, 6-1 setter, Prior Lake, Minn.

"This class is really exciting to me," said Pryor. "I think that these players are all really high level Big Sky recruits or higher. The longer I am here in the region, the more we can focus on in-region talent that is a fit with the university, the community, and our program."