Vikings coach has eye surgery, may miss Dallas game

Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman released the news in a statement Wednesday night.

"Mike Zimmer is having emergency eye surgery tonight," the statement read. "His status for coaching tomorrow's game is uncertain. I have met with the coaches and players and we have a contingency plan in place if Mike is unable to coach against Dallas."

Spielman is scheduled to speak to the media in a conference call this morning.

Zimmer first revealed he had an eye problem on Nov. 2, two days after a 20-10 defeat at Chicago, when he said he had trouble seeing during the game. Zimmer had surgery Nov. 1 to repair a torn retina. He said he had been warned at the time that any delay in treatment would put him at risk for blindness.