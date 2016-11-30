Vikings coach has eye surgery, may miss Dallas game
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was scheduled to have emergency eye surgery Wednesday night, putting his availability in doubt for tonight's game against Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman released the news in a statement Wednesday night.
"Mike Zimmer is having emergency eye surgery tonight," the statement read. "His status for coaching tomorrow's game is uncertain. I have met with the coaches and players and we have a contingency plan in place if Mike is unable to coach against Dallas."
Spielman is scheduled to speak to the media in a conference call this morning.
Zimmer first revealed he had an eye problem on Nov. 2, two days after a 20-10 defeat at Chicago, when he said he had trouble seeing during the game. Zimmer had surgery Nov. 1 to repair a torn retina. He said he had been warned at the time that any delay in treatment would put him at risk for blindness.