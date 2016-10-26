Rangers rally past Bruins, McIntyre

David Pastrnak and Austin Czarnik staked Boston to an early lead but the Rangers struck for five goals over a 14-minute span across the second and third periods. Along with Pirri's two goals, Rick Nash, Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots to earn the win.

Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre, who had a solid start, allowed five goals on 31 shots. McIntyre, a former UND standout, made his NHL debut Tuesday night against Minnesota.

Canadiens 3, Islanders 2: Shea Weber scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:57 remaining in the third period as Montreal remained unbeaten in regulation with win over New York at Barclays Center.

Weber's shot sailed under the arm of Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss as defenseman Travis Hamonic made a late attempt to block it.

Paul Byron and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens while goalie Al Montoya recorded 26 saves. John Tavares and Dennis Seidenberg scored for the Islanders. Greiss made 26 saves.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens took the lead 3:10 into the second, when Byron was perfectly positioned in front of the net when Greiss deflected a shot by Brendan Gallagher.