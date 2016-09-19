QUICK HITS: Hockey, baseball, NFL

Leon Draisaitl scored off a breakaway 2:06 into overtime, lifting Team Europe to a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic on Monday at Toronto in the World Cup of Hockey.

The Group A result leaves Team USA needing a win over Team Canada on Tuesday to avoid elimination in the preliminary round. Both Canada and Europe would advance to the semifinals—regardless of the results of their third group games—should Canada beat the U.S. squad.

Europe, which beat Team USA 3-0 on Saturday, improved to 2-0 thanks to the overtime winner by Draisaitl, a 20-year-old German center who plays for the Edmonton Oilers.

Zdeno Chara and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Team Europe, while the Czech Republic got goals from Jakub Voracek and Martin Hanzal.

Czech goalie Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings stopped 38 shots, one of them a second-period penalty shot by Anze Kopitar.

In a Group B game Monday night, Russia downed Team North America 4-3.

BASEBALL

In a blue New York Mets batting practice jersey stitched with a No. 15 on the back, Tim Tebow began his bid to make it in professional baseball on Monday at Tradition Field at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

"It was a lot of fun, it was great to be a on a team, go through a warmup, take batting practice, try to remember as many names as possible," he said. "It was just fun."

Tebow drew a crowd, as expected. The Mets have added "Tebow - Instructional League" to the media credential dropdown menu just below the "Mets Division Series" selection option. More than 67 media outlets were credentialed for the start of workouts. The instructional league spans three weeks.

Tebow, 29, signed a $100,000 minor-league contract with the Mets on Sept. 8.

NFL

While Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis might think it is time for the NFL to have a team in Las Vegas, commissioner Roger Goodell took a different approach.

In Minnesota to help usher in the Vikings' new $1.1 billion stadium, Goodell said the league and fans shouldn't be so quick to react regarding a possible Raiders move to Nevada.

The commissioner cited what took place in Minneapolis as the Metrodome was replaced by U.S. Bank Stadium, but not without a struggle.

"There's still a lot that has to happen before we would get to that stage," Goodell said of the Raiders move. "Recognizing that they came out of committee with a bill, but there's still a lot of work to be done to improve that recommendation."

He added: "No market should lose their team once let alone twice. I believe there's a solution in Oakland."