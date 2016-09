Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford (7) warms up Jan. 3 prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Sam Bradford will become the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, ESPN reports.

The Vikings will give the Eagles a first-round draft pick in 2017 and and a fourth-round pick in 2018.

The move pushes up former Bison quarterback Carson Wentz to the No. 2 quarterback for the Eagles.