Defense, height a tough combo for North Star opponents

Against North Star, on the other hand, the Cardinals were 0-2, scoring 19 and 22 points in the two games.

"Their defense is exceptional,'' said L-E-M coach Ethen Askvig, whose team was 20-4 this winter. "We definitely had a difficult time against them. A lot of teams have. You don't see that combination of size and speed they have on too many Class B teams.''

The Bearcats have the stingiest defense in the state, allowing an average of 29 points a game. They also have a perfect 24-0 record, have been ranked No. 1 in the state all season and take the No. 1 seed into the Class B state tournament, which begins today at Grand Forks' Alerus Center.

The rankings and the undefeated record aren't things North Star dwells on. "It's always there,'' senior Macey Kvilvang said. "But we've never looked at it or said anything about it. We say we win the day. We give our best every single day. That's what we live by.''

And the best is the defense anchored by the intimidating 6-foot-5 Kvilvang and a swarming defense on the perimeter. Kvilvang averages 4.4 blocked shots a game.

"People hear 6-foot-5 and think that's really tall,'' North Star coach Jill Vote said. "With Macey's quickness and length, she can cover the whole lane. She blocks a lot of shots. And people second guess going into the lane against her. She changes a lot of shots.

"You start inside and build out. Our perimeter girls are very quick. We can put on pressure all over the court. And if somebody gets by our girls out there, Macey is there in the lane to help out.''

Only four teams this season have reached the 40-point mark against the Bearcats. None have scored 50 against North Star.

The ballhawking on the perimeter is led by Peyton Halverson and Madison Borstad. "They usually guard the top two perimeter players on other teams,'' Vote said. "We've had them guarding girls four inches taller than them. They can do it because of their quickness and strength.''

Defense leads to offense. Vote estimates that about half of the Bearcats' points have come off turnovers or Kvilvang's blocked shots. Kvilvang (21.6 ppg, 11.5 rpg) and Stephanie Miller (14.5 ppg) lead the scoring. Both have more than 1,000 career points, with Kvilvang less than 100 from reaching 2,000.

"Teams have to have two, if not three, girls on Macey,'' Vote said. "That opens up the lane for our other girls. I don't feel we're one-dimensional with Macey. I'm very confident with all five of the girls we start.''

North Star also has played the season with the disappointment of a third-place finish at last season's state tournament. The Bearcats' bid for a title ended with a 47-45 semifinal loss to eventual champion Bismarck Shiloh Christian.

"The moment we lost to Shiloh Christian, it was a bit upsetting at first,'' Miller said. "It left a sour taste. We came out and finished third and were happy with that. But then we thought about what we could to in the offseason. We knew there were high expectations and we had to work hard.''

The end of last season was frustrating for the Bearcats. Trying to score against them this season—that's been a frustration for their opponents.