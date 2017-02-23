Photo gallery from the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament

The Park River Fordville Lankin Aggies celebrate their win as the buzzer sounds against Thompson in the class B region 2 girls basketball championship game in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 17
Park River's Taylor Dalbey, right, tries to stop the shot against Thompson's Kailen Dolleslager during the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 17
Thompson's Taylor Zak, left, takes a shot while Park River's Jenna Zacalney tries to block it during the class B region 2 girls basketball championship game in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)3 / 17
Thompson's Macy Jordheim makes a pass against Park River Fordville Lankin during the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)4 / 17
Scenes from the Park River Fordville Lankin Aggies against the Thompson Tommies' Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)5 / 17
The Park River team cheers after their teammates score during the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)6 / 17
Park River's Bailey Beneda looks to pass the ball to a teammate while Thompson's Allie Ivesdal tries to break up the play during the class B region 2 girls basketball championship game in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)7 / 17
Thompson's Taylor Zak passes the ball to a teammate during the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)8 / 17
Scenes from the Park River Fordville Lankin Aggies against the Thompson Tommies' Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)9 / 17
Thompson's Kailen Dolleslager tries to move towards the basket while Park River's Taylor Dalbey tries to stop the advance during the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)10 / 17
Thompson's head coach Jason Brend talks strategy during a timeout in the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)11 / 17
Park River's Kaitlyn Brintnell, left, and Taylor Dalbey, center fight for the ball against Thompson's Kailen Dolleslager during the class B region 2 girls basketball championship game in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)12 / 17
Aggies fans stand up and cheer at the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)13 / 17
Scenes from the Park River Fordville Lankin Aggies against the Thompson Tommies' Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)14 / 17
Park River's Taylor Dalbey, right, and Park River's Macy Jordheim go for the rebound during the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)15 / 17
Thompson fans cheer at Park River Fordville Lankin Aggies against the Thompson Tommies' Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)16 / 17
Scenes from the Park River Fordville Lankin Aggies against the Thompson Tommies' Class B Girls Basketball Tournament in Grand Forks on Thursday, February 23, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)17 / 17
Scenes and action from the 2017 Class B girls basketball tournament Thursday night in Grand Forks. Photos by Joshua Komer