Red River downs Bismarck Century 4-2, advances to semifinal round
FARGO—Braden Costello scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Grand Forks Red River past Bismarck Century 4-2 on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the North Dakota boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena.
Red River advances and will play Bismarck on Friday night in the semifinal round.
Mason Salquist and Jacob Arel also scored for Red River.
Costello's second goal came with less than a minute to play.
Red River improved to 22-3 while Century dropped to 15-8-1.