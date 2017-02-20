Park River/F-L, Grafton, Thompson advance in regional

The defending region champion Aggies led 21-3, 41-9 and 55-24 at the quarter breaks.

Park River/Fordville-Lankin received 18 points from Bailey Beneda and 16 from Kaitlyn Brintnell to lead a balanced offense that included nine 3-point baskets.

Hannah Johnson had 16 points and Natalie Carignan 10 to account for all but seven of the points for the Eagles.

North Border 3 6 15 9--33

Park River/Fordville-Lankin 21 20 14 10--65

North Border -- Haylee Christianson 2, Natalie Carignan 10, Lexi Irving 2, Kaley Wessels 2, Hannah Johnson 16, Lindsey Gapp 1

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Amy Seim 2, Gretchen Drummond 2, Anne Welch 9, Jenna Zavalney 6, Kaitlyn Brintnell 16, Bailey Beneda 18, Taylor Dalbey 3, Taylor Knudson 9

Grafton 41, Hillsboro-Central Valley 47: The Spoilers went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Hillsboro-CV had cut an 11-point deficit to 44-37 with 7:04 remaining. The Spoilers answered with 11 straight points and 14 of the next 16 to clinch the win.

Meredith Dumas had 15 points, including 10 of the Spoilers' 19 in the fourth quarter, to lead a balanced Grafton offense. Anna Thompson added 13 points, Carlee Sieben 12 and Grace Gaustad 10.

Addi Eckart had 21 points and Gracie Wright 12 to dominate scoring for the Burros.

Grafton will play Park River/Fordville-Lankin in a 6 p.m. semifinal game Tuesday.

Grafton 9 21 12 19--61

Hillsboro-Central Valley 6 14 13 14--47

Grafton -- Carlee Sieben 12, Brandi Niemann 5, Grace Gaustad 10, Amanda Erickson 2, Anna Thompson 13, Adriana Lee 4, Meredith Dumas 15

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Gracie Wright 12, Kelsey Moore 1, Karlee Johnson 4, Addi Eckart 21, Grace Dryburgh 5, Laura Spurgeon 4

Thompson 40, Mayville-Portland-CG 22: The Thompson defense dominated, holding the Patriots to a season-low points in a game.

Kailen Dolleslager was the lone double-figure scorer in the game, pacing Thompson with 13 points. Katelin Grinde had seven points to lead May-Port-C-G.

Mayville-Portland-CG 4 8 6 4--22

Thompson 6 14 11 9--40

Mayville-Portland-CG -- Holly Grandalen 5, Erin Freeland 2, Anna Bradner 2, Abbie Beck 2,

Katelin Grinde 7, Hannah Ust 4

Thompson -- Carrie Nistler 6, Mackenzie Hughes 3, Brittney Munson 6, Macy Jordheim 4, Taylor Zak 6, Izzy Shirek 2, Kailen Dolleslager 13