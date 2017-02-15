Seeding doesn’t always tell the story in wrestling

"Michael's situation is one I've talked to the kids about,'' PCN coach Shon Horgan said. "He didn't get the seed we had hoped. But he went with the attitude that I'm not a No. 7. And he proved he wasn't. We tell the kids they have to have that mindset.''

PCN takes seven top-5 seeds but no No. 1 into this week's state tournament, which starts Thursday in Fargo. The highest seed is senior four-time placer Brett Verville, the second at 145 pounds. Other seeds are Tristen Sott (third, 152), Austin Urlaub (third, 170), Carter Brown (third, 182), Gage Litton (fourth, 126), Tanner Urlaub (fourth, 132) and Bradyn Lafferty (fifth, 285).

"It will take some upsets, but we like our setups,'' Horgan said.

"Brett is one of our best shots (to make finals). But Carter, Tanner, Austin and Tristen, we feel all of them have a decent shot at making the finals. And Gage and Bradyn could do some damage.''

Pembina County North qualified for the B dual tournament as Region 2 runner-up. It's quarterfinal opponent Thursday is top seed Lisbon.

"We got a tough draw,'' Horgan said. "We beat them at the Central Cass tournament. But that was an individual tournament. Their quality depth is phenomenal. They don't have a weak spot in their lineup.''

Burros eye milestones

Hillsboro-Central Valley has never had a three-time state champion. The program has never had two brothers win state titles. The Burros have a shot at both.

Senior Luke Hastings is the top seed at 160 and has won state titles in two of the past three seasons. He is one of the program's three two-time state champs. Younger brother Mark is seeded second at 170.

"I think Luke is a heavy favorite,'' H-CV coach Dustin Nagel said. "He hasn't lost to a North Dakota kid. He's had a few close matches. But he's wrestled some tough kids, including a few No. 1 seeds at state, and beat them.

"Mark is in a really wide-open weight. He's beaten the No. 1 and 3 seeds; they've both beaten him. Anything can happen in that weight. There are a lot of above-average kids.''

Big numbers for Grafton

Grafton tied its program record with seven state qualifiers.

"We went into the regional thinking 11 guys had a chance of advancing,'' Spoilers coach Brad Larson said. "We only had four top-four seeds in the region. But (seven qualifiers) isn't a surprise.''

The Spoilers' highest seed is junior Austin Thompson, who is No. 2 at 120. Thompson is in a weight with two-time state champion Kyle Burwick of Hettinger-Scranton at No. 1. "That will be a tough one, but Austin is strong and he's a fighter. We'll see what will happen,'' Larson said.

Also seeded are J.C. Martinez (fifth at 195) and Noah Flores (seventh at 160). The three seeds are the most Grafton has taken into a state tournament.

Area qualifiers

The following area wrestlers qualified for the Class B state individual wrestling tournament, to be held Thursday through Saturday in Fargo. Seeds are in parentheses.

Hillsboro-CV

106—Kyle Alfson, soph. (4) 34-12

113—Matt Anderson, soph. 36-15

120—Gavin Wright, fr. 26-22

126—Kaden Pastian, 8th 20-22

152—Grant Skager, jr. 21-18

160—Luke Hastings, sr. (1) 40-2

170 - Mark Hastings, soph (2) 43-7

195—Jake Connelly, jr (7) 35-13

Grafton

120 - Austin Thompson, jr (2) 34-2

145—Hector Reyes, jr. 14-4

160—Noah Flores, sr. (7) 25-12

182—Eddie Rios, fr. 10-10

195—J.C. Martinez, sr (5) 29-6

220—Tristin Lopez, soph. 13-17

285—Austin Garcia, soph. 6-6

Larimore

106—Robert Norman, soph. 22-18

145—Austin Steffen, soph 12-19

170—Bryce Moen, sr. 23-9

220—Tucker Renfrow, jr 21-20

Mayville-Portland-CG

120—Konner Elliott, jr. (8) 34-6

126 - Rylee Thompson, soph 36-12

138—Ben Berdal, jr. 31-13

285—Marvin Pascal, sr. 13-16

Northern Lights

106—Jakob Hudson, 8th 15-16

113—John Lunday, fr. 25-20

120—Cade McCloud, 8th 11-14

126—Lyle Lunday, soph. 32-16

220 - Max Defender, soph (7) 30-11

285—Tristin Jeannotte, soph. 13-20

Pembina Co. North

113—Preston Litton, 8th 27-14

126—Gage Litton, sr. (4) 22-6

132—Tanner Urlaub, fr. (4) 35-4

138—Michael Schill, jr. 11-12

145—Brett Verville, sr. (2) 37-3

152—Tristen Sott, jr. (3) 33-11

160—Dominic Calvillo, soph. 6-21

170—Austin Urlaub, jr. (3) 40-2

182—Carter Brown, jr. (3) 31-1

195—Tucker Soli, jr. 17-12

285—Bradyn Lafferty, jr (5) 30-9