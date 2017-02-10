East Grand Forks holds off Roseau 6-4

A change after the first period might be one the Green Wave will be sticking with for a while.

Senior High scored more goals than it has in 12 games in holding off a late charge from Roseau 6-4 at the East Grand Forks Civic Center.

"We were just trying to get more offense and make plays to the net," Senior High senior forward Nick Lund said.

Lund scored two goals to boost his team-leading total to 22 and started the scoring in the third period that featured six goals between the two teams.

The Wave didn't ice the win until Nick Derrick scored into an empty net with 28 seconds left in the game.

"It wasn't a great first period for us, so we rolled our lines a little bit," Senior High coach Scott Koberinski said. "It's our third game back with everyone in our lineup. We're still trying to find the right chemistry. I liked our combinations tonight."

Luke Vonesh, Coby Stauss and Cody Wolff also scored for the Green Wave, who outshot the Rams 35-26.

"I thought we played fairly well," Roseau coach Andy Lundbohm said. "They had all three lines and spread out some of their studs. I was impressed with how hard they worked. We developed some scoring chances late but it wasn't enough."

When Lund scored a power-play goal 34 seconds into the third period to give the Wave a 4-1 lead, the Rams mounted a comeback.

Trevor McMillin cut the lead to two at 2:38 of the third period and Alex Verbout followed with a goal at 4:24 to make it a one-goal game.

Wolff extended the lead to 5-3 at 4:57 of the third period but Brandon Lund answered for the Rams to make it 5-4 at 9:37 of the third.

Roseau dropped to 15-8, while East Grand Forks improved to 13-7-2. The Rams beat the Wave 4-2 in Roseau earlier this season.

"It's two evenly matched teams," Lundbohm said. "We're both physical. They outplayed us today. It's too bad we don't see them later. I think a rubber match would be a fun game for both teams."

The Wave have two regular-season games left before the Minnesota Section 8A tournament. Senior High now has a full lineup, as forwards Bauer Brown and Tanner Mack are back after long absences.

"We put the whole package together tonight and hopefully we can roll into sections with our full lineup," Lund said.