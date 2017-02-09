UND holds off Eastern Washington in women's basketball

Jill Morton added 11 points and three assists, while Leah Szabla had nine points and three assists.

UND improved to 16-7 overall and 11-1 in Big Sky play, while EWU dropped to 13-10 and 8-3.

The Eagles were led by 19 points from Delaney Hodgins.

UND, led by Roscoe and Morton, had a 43-19 edge on bench points.

EWU's Tisha Phillips hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to pull within 74-71, but Dyer iced the win with a free throw with four seconds to go.

UND has now won 23 of its past 25 league games.