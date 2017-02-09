UND holds off Eastern Washington in women's basketball
CHENEY, Wash.—The UND women's basketball team has now won 12 consecutive road games in Big Sky Conference play.
Makailah Dyer and Samantha Roscoe each scored 19 points to lead the Fighting Hawks to a 75-71 win over Eastern Washington at Reese Court on Thursday night.
Jill Morton added 11 points and three assists, while Leah Szabla had nine points and three assists.
UND improved to 16-7 overall and 11-1 in Big Sky play, while EWU dropped to 13-10 and 8-3.
The Eagles were led by 19 points from Delaney Hodgins.
UND, led by Roscoe and Morton, had a 43-19 edge on bench points.
EWU's Tisha Phillips hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to pull within 74-71, but Dyer iced the win with a free throw with four seconds to go.
UND has now won 23 of its past 25 league games.