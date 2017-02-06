Tommies rally to beat Sacred Heart

However, in Monday's rematch, the game's drama more than made up for the environment of an overstuffed gymnasium of 1,000-plus fans of a year ago.

The common denominator of the two games was that the Tommies won both of them, in a laugher a year ago and with a highly unlikely comeback on Tuesday's meeting at the Sacred Heart gym. Thompson held a lead in the game for less than a minute—including the decisive last 18 seconds—in a head-shaking 63-60 win at Sacred Heart's gym.

The game-winning 3-pointer by 5-foot-2, eighth-grader Mackenzie Hughes with 18 seconds left gave the Tommies a 61-60 lead. Sophomore Allie Ivesdal added two free throws with six seconds and Kaia Sorby intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass to clinch it.

"In my mind, I said 'take the shot and see what happens,' " Hughes said. "We believed that we could win it more at the end of the gam

e. We kept getting more and more confidence as we went along. I know I got more confidence when the score became closer and closer."

Thompson's 61-60 lead was the first since a 12-10 advantage. The Eagles led by as many as 14 points and still had a 12-point lead with four minutes remaining.

"I guess it's the 24 hours of comebacks," Thompson coach Jason Brend said, in reference to the New England Patriots rallying from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

"In the first half, we had no emotion or energy and they attacked us and did what they wanted to us. In the second half, we came out with more energy."

And with more accuracy from beyond the arc. Hughes and sophomore Brittney Munson each made three 3-pointers in the second half after the Tommies didn't make any in the first half. Hughes led a balanced attack with 13 points while ninth-grader Macy Jordheim added 12.

Anya Edwards led Sacred Heart with 18 points, while the biggest bright spot for the Eagles was the play of 5-foot-11 backup center Sydney Loyd, an eighth-grader. She provides height and muscle in the Eagles' otherwise multi-guard lineup. A force on the boards, she added 13 points.

"Sydney is coming along nicely," Sacred Heart coach Joann Remer said. "She has good court sense and has improved to play at the varsity level. She has a bright future and it's a good bright spot for us now."

But Remer wasn't happy with their play down the stretch, when her team seemed rattled by the Tommies' rush. "We were forcing shots and not taking care of the ball," she said. "We were playing from behind rather than ahead. We rushed too much."

Thompson, which has no seniors and only junior, improved to 13-6 while Sacred Heart dropped to 13-6.