Moving up the ranks quickly

"Watching him coming up in the youth program, we saw that he was a good goalie,'' Lake of the Woods High School boys hockey coach Brett Johnson said. "I saw what he was capable of doing. But there is a huge difference between Bantam and high school. So he was a question mark.

"To this point, he's exceeded expectations.''

As a first-year starter, Carradice has been a force in the nets for the Bears.

The junior has a 13-4-1 won-loss-tie record. Among goalies in the state with 10 or more decisions, his 1.35 goals-against average is the lowest in Section 8A according to the Website www.mnhockeyhub.com and the fourth-lowest in the entire state. His .928 save percentage is eighth in the state.

Carradice anchors one of the stingiest defenses in Minnesota's Class A ranks. Hermantown has a state-best 1.3 goals-against average, slightly better than the Bears' 1.4 average.

Carradice said his coach's wait-and-see approach to the goalkeeping "was definitely fair. There's definitely a lot better hockey in high school than in Bantams.

"I was pretty comfortable coming in. I played some hockey this summer against some quality players. I figured I'd be fine. But I wasn't expecting (the high state rankings) right away.''

Carradice has been consistent. He's allowed three goals in a game twice. Otherwise, no team has scored more than two goals against him.

"He understands the game,'' Johnson said. "He anticipates very well. He's good at playing the puck, cutting down angles and controlling rebounds.''

The defense in front of him has also contributed to that success.

In only four games has Carradice faced 30 or more 30 shots on goal, with a high of 37 in a 2-1 loss to Devils Lake. In only three other games have opponents put more than 25 shots on goal.

"It's the whole team,'' Carradice said. "It's the team blocking shots, making sure no shots are uncontested, clearing rebounds. They make my job easier.''

Leading the defense on the young Bears team, which has only four seniors on its roster, are junior defensemen Jarred Sipe and Nathan Poolman.

"One of them is always on the ice. Both of them are sometimes,'' Johnson said. "They can control the puck and the game.

"As a unit, the forwards and defensemen have done a good job of limiting scoring opportunities. We get a lot of blocked shots and no shot goes uncontested. That (1.4 team GAA) is a testament to the team.''