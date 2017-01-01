Tradition tough to stop in Minnesota Section 8A boys hockey

As a member of Minnesota Section 8A, Crookston is shooting to join Warroad, East Grand Forks Senior High and Thief River Falls as an elite team.

"Our goal is to be the best team we can be,'' Hardy said. "We want to be in that group of teams. We haven't made it yet. Year in and year out, you want to be as good as those programs.''

To say Warroad, East Grand Forks Senior High and Thief River Falls have dominated Section 8A boys hockey is to understate.

Since the 1993-94 season, Warroad (12), Senior High (seven) and Thief River Falls (four) have combined to win every 8A title and have a combined total of 17 runner-up finishes. The last time a team other than those three played in the section championship game was in 2004, when Warroad beat Lake of the Woods 4-3 in overtime in the final.

"It's a bit of a surprise when you look and see that nobody but those three teams have been in the section final since 2004,'' said former Senior High coach and athletic director Jim Scanlan. "That's pretty amazing.''

Said former long-time Warroad coach Dennis Fermoyle: "It's something you never really think about. But every year, you're looking at those teams as the ones you have to beat if you want to get to the state tournament. Those have been the best programs. That's just how it's been.''

The success doesn't stop in the section. In 10 of the past 23 seasons, the 8A champion went on to reach the state tournament championship game, winning it six times—four titles for Warroad and two for the Green Wave in that span.

Why that domination by the three teams? There isn't one answer, but rather a combination of reasons.

Fermoyle points to a tradition of success as a big factor.

"You get some tradition going, then you have younger kids who look up to those players and want to be a part of that success,'' Fermoyle said. "So that helps you get the better athletes out for the sport.

"Once you start making it to state tournaments, those younger kids dream of doing that, too. If you don't have that tradition, it's tough to build it.''

Size of the schools also helps. While Warroad isn't one of the bigger-enrollment schools in Section 8A hockey, Thief River Falls and EGF Senior High are.

"The bigger schools often have more sports programs,'' Prowlers coach Tim Bergland said. "But the smaller schools are battling for the athletes (in different programs). They have good players, very good players. But they don't have the supporting cast, the third and fourth lines and the defensive depth.''

A strong tradition also helps the numbers. "So much depends on tradition,'' Bergland said. "When hockey is in the blood, when a program is doing well, kids tend to gravitate towards the sport.''

Success also can be traced to feeder programs, Scanlan said.

"I know that, at least in East Grand Forks, the youth program has been a big part of the high school team's success,'' he said. "It starts there. East Grand Forks has a good youth program that's generated a lot of quality players. I'd think it's the same in Thief River Falls and Warroad.

"And those three programs have had very good coaches through the years.''

Tradition, numbers, the feeder programs, coaching staffs—all have been factors in Warroad, Thief River Falls and Senior High dominating Section 8A boys hockey for more than two decades.

"When you think about that, it is surprising,'' Bergland said. "To put a finger on it, to explain that (domination), that's tough to do.''

Minn. Section 8A domination

Since the 1993-94 season, East Grand Forks Senior High, Thief River Falls and Warroad have dominated Section 8A boys hockey. Here are the championship and runner-up finishes in the 8A tournament in that span.

Team 8A titles 8A runner-up

Warroad 12 6

EGF Sr. High 7 4

Thief R.Falls 4 7

Roseau 0 3

Crookston 0 2

LOW-Baud. 0 1