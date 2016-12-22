East Grand Forks blanks Warroad in Section 8 matchup

“I tried to keep my head in it, but that’s hard to do when you don’t get many shots,” said Brown, who made a leisurely 13 saves as the Green Wave defeated the Warriors 4-0 in Section 8A play.

“I looked up at the scoreboard and saw that we were seven minutes into the game before I had to make my first save.”

Senior High’s usually high-octane offense also had trouble scoring -- at least by their high-flying standards this season. The game was scoreless until the Green Wave scored three goals in a span of 7 minutes and 19 seconds in the second period.

“For the first period and the first part of the second, we were hanging right in there,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. “But then they got a good bounce (off a Warrior’s skate) for a goal and it took the life out of us.

“We had a letdown for 10 minutes and they took over.”

The perennial power Warriors fell to 0-2-0 in section play and a shockingly 1-6-1 overall. Senior High is 3-0-0 in the section and 6-1-1 overall, with its lone loss to Section 7A’s Greenway of Coleraine.

“I didn’t think either team played their best,” Koberinski said. “But we had a nice run in that three-goal streak and we could have had more than three except their goalie (Parker Orchard, 23 saves) played very well.

“Anytime you give up only 13 shots, your chances of winning are pretty good.”

Another encouraging sign for the Green Wave is that their first line didn’t have to carry the scoring load. First-liners Bauer Brown and Nick Lund supplied the first two goals and line mate Hunter Olson contributed two assists, but also scoring goals were Carter Beck and Coby Stauss, who also added an assist.

“This was only our second section game, but it’s the best team we’ve seen,” Hardwick said. “They have a couple of solid lines and good skill players up front.”