The Tommies pulled away from a 12-12 tie late in the first half to beat New Salem-Glen Ullin 54-20 in the 9-man championship game, capping a 12-0 season for the Tommies.

The outcome was in doubt late in the second quarter after the Holsteins scored two unanswered touchdowns. But in the final 1:35 of the quarter, Sorby caught 10- and 52-yard scoring passes from Calen Schwabe, then went 66 yards for another score on Thompson's opening second-half possession.

"That broke our back,'' NS/GU coach Steve Kleinjan said. "We were back in the game. Even if it's just one touchdown, we're only down 20-12 at halftime. But that second one really hurt. It's tough to dig out of a hole twice against a team like that.''

Sorby broke the tie when, on fourth-and-two, he found himself wide open in the end zone for a 10-yard score with 1:35 left in the first half. After the Tommies defense forced a punt, Sorby caught a short screen pass at the line of scrimmage and headed down the sideline for a 52-yard score with 16 seconds left in the quarter.

Thompson got the football first to open the second half. On the Tommies' fourth offensive play, Sorby caught a pass six yards downfield, broke two tackles and avoided a third with a stiff arm, going 66 yards for the touchdown and a 34-12 lead.

"I got opportunities and tried to make the most of them,'' said Sorby, who finished with three catches for 128 yards. "That crossing route (for the first TD) is a play that seems to work a lot. I didn't get touched on the second one; we had some great blocking.''

Said Schwabe: "We have a lot of guys who can make big plays. Today Cole was a big, big factor. Those were huge plays.''

Schwabe and running back Adam Diedrich put up big numbers.

Schwabe, who was named 9-man senior player of the year, rushed for 184 yards, including an 83-yard run zig-zagging across the field for the opening score. His 7-of-13 passing for 162 yards also included an 11-yard score to Collin Grotte.

Diedrich carried 28 times for 233 yards, scoring Thompson's final touchdowns on 5-, 53- and 30-yard runs.

"Our linemen are the ones who do it for us,'' Diedrich said. "We wanted to keep wearing (NS/GU) down, ground and pound. Sometimes that offense breaks big plays.''

Thompson held a 638-294 advantage in total offense.

"Our offensive line played really well,'' Thompson coach Brady Schwab said. "When they're doing their jobs, it opens up a lot of things. Calen read the option well and Adam, Cole and Trey (Larimer) ran really well.''

There was extra satisfaction for the Tommies after their 2015 season ended with a state quarterfinal loss.

"That loss in the quarterfinals last year, it left a bad taste in our mouths,’’ Schwabe said. “It's sweet today, a great taste.''

Thompson 54,

New Salem-GU 20

Thompson 12 16 12 14--54

N.Salem/GU 0 12 8 0--20

T -- Calen Schwabe 83 run (pass failed)

T -- Collin Grotte 11 pass from Schwabe (run failed)

NSGU -- Evan Henke 1 run (pass failed)

NSGU -- Henke 4 run (run failed)

T -- Cole Sorby 10 pass from Schwabe (Brett Sutter-Hegg pass from Schwabe)

T -- Sorby 52 pass from Schwabe (Marcus Hughes pass from Schwabe)

T -- Sorby 66 pass from Schwabe (pass failed)

T -- Adam Diedrich 5 run (run failed)

NSGU -- Shane Forster 37 pass from Henke (Forster pass from Henke)

T -- Diedrich 53 run (pass failed)

T -- Diedrich 30 run (Trey Larimer run)

Individual leaders

RUSHING -- T: Adam Diedrich 28-233, Calen Schwabe 8-184, Trey Larimer 7-40, Cole Sorby 4-19; NS-GU: Evan Henke 12-40, Noah Thiel 4-28, Garret Soupir 4-8, Braden Zuroff 1-6

PASSING -- T: Schwabe 7-13-1, 162 yards; NSGU: Henke 14-34-1, 207 yards; Tanner Slag 1-1-0, 6 yards

RECEIVING -- T: Sorby 3-128, Collin Grotte 3-27, Marcus Hughes 1-7; NSGU: Shane Forster 7-117, Slag 2-47, Zuroff 2-19, Thiel 2-17, Chase Remboldt 1-7, Henke 1-6