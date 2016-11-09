That's not the talk among Aggies basketball players, most of whom also play volleyball.

"I don't know if the kids know (about the ranking),'' PR/FL volleyball coach Sherry Currie said. "We don't talk about basketball in volleyball season. They're pretty focused on volleyball.''

Thursday, the Aggies play Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page with a berth in the state volleyball tournament on the line. The teams meet in the Region 2 championship at Mayville State, following the 6 p.m. third-place match between Thompson and Drayton/Valley-Edinburg.

Jenna Zavalney (715 assists) runs a balanced offense for the 22-11 Aggies. Five players have more than 115 kills, led by Taylor Dalbey (257) and Gretchen Brummond (145).

"On any given night, we're getting two or three girls in double digits in kills,'' Currie said. "We move the ball around and try to make ourselves tough to defend.''

The final is a rematch of last season, when Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page beat the Aggies 3-0. Finley-Sharon/H-P also beat Park River/F-L this season. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page is led by setter/right side hitter Jana Mehus (187 kills, 482 assists), who had a triple double in each of her team's last two matches.

"At the beginning of the season, we were looking for some offensive weapons,'' FS/HP coach Cheryl Peterson said. "We encouraged Jana to become more of a hitter. She's becoming more comfortable with her role as a hitter. She gives us another weapon.''

Cierra Jacobson (217 kills) and Madi Christian (149 kills) are other top FS/HP hitting threats.

Powers in Region 4

Langdon-Edmore-Munich beat North Star in the 2015 Region 4 volleyball championship and went on to finish second at the state tournament. In 2014, it was North Star over the Cardinals in the region final on their way to the Class B state championship.

Those teams meet for the Region 4 championship again Thursday night in Devils Lake, following the 6 p.m. third-place match between Dakota Prairie and New Rockford-Sheyenne.

North Star (34-1) and Langdon-E-M (39-2, one of those losses to North Star) have had strong seasons. "They're both great programs,'' North Star coach Aubree Page said. "We both have some great athletes. Both teams have kids who work hard and push themselves.''

Both teams have hitters who were all-state picks last season, Madi Hart for L-E-M and 6-foot-5 Macey Kvilvang for North Star. Both teams have hitting depth to go with their all-staters.

Rachel Hill, who reached a milestone with her 2,000th career assist last week, runs an efficient Cardinals offense.

"It's one of the best teams in the history of our program as far as hitting percentage,'' L-E-M coach Rich Olson said.

"When they beat us, we had too many unforced errors. (Kvilvang) definitely is a presence at the net. We have to find ways to create shots, to be playmakers. And I like the way we've been playing.''