Thompson prepares for another state title game

That was last spring, when Thompson capped the three-day North Dakota Class B state high school baseball tournament by beating Beulah 3-2 in the state championship. With another state title on the line, the week for the Tommies actually has been almost a week.

After beating Shiloh Christian in the 9-man state football playoff semifinals last Saturday, the 11-0 Tommies will meet New Salem-Glen Ullin at noon Friday in the state championship at the Fargodome. Again, the wait has been long.

"It's almost better to have the game right away,'' Schwabe said. "We do have a week to prepare for the game. You need that in football. But in the baseball tournament, it was three games in three days and it was done before you knew it.''

Seven regulars from that baseball team—brothers Calen and Cadyn Schwabe, Trey Larimer, Brett Sutter-Hegg, Tyler Hegg, Marcus Hughes and Braeden Amborn—are on the football team.

"I think there's a little value for us in that experience,'' said Brady Schwab, who coaches both the football and baseball teams. "It's one thing to get to the tournament. It's another thing to know what it feels like to win it all. Not everybody gets that experience. I think it would make them want it even more again.''

Calen Schwabe picked up pitching wins in two of the Tommies' three state tournament baseball games, including the championship. His right arm is also an integral part of the Thompson football team's offense, which leads the state with an average of 50.8 points a game.

Calen Schwabe is 73-of-104 passing (.702 percent) for 1,075 yards and 16 touchdowns. That augments a run-oriented offense led by Adam Diedrich (173-1,670 rushing) and the senior quarterback (66-864).

"It's all based off the option,'' Schwab said of the Tommies' offense. "Calen makes the read on the defense and decides what to do. Adam is an explosive big-play back, but he also has the power to run between the tackles.

"Defending the option, most teams have to pick what is the biggest threat and concentrate on it. Most teams seem to respect our quarterback first, which opens up the pitch to Adam.''

Thompson is making only its second appearance in a state football championship game, the last coming when the Tommies lost in the 1995 final. But the current roster is full of athletes who have done well in baseball, in basketball, in track.

"This is a physically strong group,'' Schwab said. "It's a highly intelligent group. But what sticks out is their athleticism.

"There are only a few football-only guys. Some play two sports. Most of them play three sports, and they're good in all their other sports. Nine-man is a fast game. On the big field, kids have to defend sideline to sideline. You have to be athletic to do well.''

N.D. 9-man championship

Thompson vs. New Salem/G-U

Noon Friday, Fargodome

Thompson

Coach: Brady Schwab.

Record: 11-0, Region 2 No. 1 seed.

How the Tommies got here: In the state playoffs, Thompson beat defending state champion Richland 66-19, Napoleon-G-S 52-0 and, in the state semifinal between the top two ranked teams in the state, beat No. 2 Shiloh Christian 44-30.

Offensive average: 50.8 ppg (No. 1 in state).

Defensive average: 11.4 ppg (No. 2 in state).

Offensive starters: Sr. QB Calen Schwabe, jr. FB Trey Larimer, sr. HB Adam Diedrich, sr. TE Collin Grotte, sr. OL Logan Webber, sr. OL Brett Sutter-Hegg, jr. OL Ryan Williams, or sr. OL Dylan Thomsen, soph. FL Cadyn Schwabe, soph. FL Marcus Hughes.

Defensive starters: DLs Sutter-Hegg, sr. Ryan Benoit, jr. Cole Sorby and Grotte or Williams, LBs jr. Jacob Thomsen and Diedrich or jr. Braeden Amborn, DBs Calen Schwabe, Cadyn Schwabe and Hughes.

Rushing leaders: Diedrich 173-1,670, Calen Schwabe 66-864, Sorby 32-417, soph. Nicholas Reck 47-346.

Passing leader: Calen Schwabe 73-104-3, 1,075 yards, 16 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Cadyn Schwabe 24-419, Sorby 10-246, Grotte 14-197, Hughes 13-159.

New Salem/G-U

Coach: Steve Kleinjan.

Record: 10-1, Region 5 No. 1 seed. The Holsteins have won 10 straight after a season-opening 40-20 loss to Shiloh Christian.

How the Holsteins got here: In the state playoffs, New Salem/Glen-Ullin beat Towner-G-U 40-12, St. John 44-12 and, in the state semifinals, beat 2015 state runner-up North Prairie 38-14.

Offensive average: 40.9 ppg (No. 7 in state).

Defensive average: 17.5 ppg (No. 5 in state).

Offensive starters: Soph. QB Evan Henke, soph. RB Garret Soupir, sr. RB Noah Thiel, sr. WR Tanner Slag, soph. TE Braden Zuroff, sr. TE Shane Forster, sr. G T.D. Norton, sr. G Bailey Morman, sr. C Nathan Wolf.

Defensive starters: DTs Wolf and Morman, DEs Forster and soph. Rylee Kuhn, LBs Zuroff, Henke and jr. Dawsen Bueligen, DBs Slag and Soupir.

Rushing leaders: Soupir 88-738, Thiel 77-479, Zuroff 51-340, jr. Brandon Schroeder 55-338, Bueligen 71-325, Henke 76-244.

Passing leader: Henke 75-135-8, 1,477 yards, 24 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Forster 30-716, Slag 16-349, Zuroff 8-151, Schroeder 8-101, Soupir 6-97, Thiel 6-93.