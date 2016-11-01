Injury doesn't slow Polk County West football player

Knutson is playing through a cartilage chip on his femur. The chip is about the size of a dime. "Doctors tell me I have almost like a pothole in a road on my femur,'' Knutson said.

"They told me that more than likely, if I make it through basketball season, I'll have surgery on it. As long as I take care of it, I think I can keep playing.''

The injury occurred in PCW's fifth game. While being tackled on his first carry, Knutson was hit on the leg by the helmet of a player, causing the chip.

Knutson missed most of the Fertile-Beltrami game, as well as all of the following game. But he's played the past four games, helping the Thunder to a berth in the Minnesota Section 8A playoffs championship game. The Thunder meet four-time defending section champion Mahnomen at 8 p.m. Thursday for the title in the Fargodome.

Thunder coach Darrin Byklum said Knutson, a junior at Fisher High School, hasn't let up since the injury occurred.

"Matt's a kid who usually goes all out,'' Byklum said. "He's strong and aggressive. You can tell when it's bothering him because it hampers his ability to run as hard as he usually does.''

Since returning, Knutson's offensive carries have decreased. That's in part to avoid further damage, Byklum said. It also is because of the way fellow backs Pelon Pruneda at a wing and John Fontaine at fullback have performed.

"Pelon is a big reason,'' Byklum said. "He's been running like a maniac. And the fullback usually gets more touches in our offense than the wings. Fontaine has done well.

"Without Matt on either side of the ball, we'd be hurting. He's a big part of what we do.''

Knutson admits he'd like more carries. "But as long as we're gaining yards and the team is doing well, that's all that matters,'' said Knutson, whose 659 rushing yards rank fourth on the team behind Pruneda (1,096), quarterback Paul Gapp (827) and Fontaine (700).

"I love playing football. It's my favorite sport. No way I'm not going to be out there.''

Polk County West is 8-2 and the No. 2 seed. Top-seeded Mahnomen, after suffering a season-opening loss, has won nine straight and allowed no more than 14 points in a game during the winning streak. That includes a 26-12 win against PCW in the teams' final regular-season game.

The game was tied 12-12 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder squandered two scoring opportunities in the game, fumbling inside the Mahnomen 5-yard line. "We still have something to prove,'' Byklum said. "We have to finish drives when we get that close.''

Minn. Section 8A matchup

At Fargodome, 8 p.m. Thursday

Polk Co. West

Coach: Darrin Byklum.

Record: 8-2, No. 2 seed.

Recent section playoff history: The third-year co-op lost to Mahnomen in the 2015 section championship.

Offensive average: 38.4 ppg.

Defensive average: 11.4 ppg.

Starting offensive lineup: Sr. QB Paul Gapp, sr. WB Pelon Pruneda, jr. WB Matt Knutson, fr. FB John Fontaine, soph. TE Trea Byklum, sr. TE Tristan Rowley, sr. T Zach Cameron, sr. T Dyllon McLean, jr. G Isaiah Bartels, fr. G James Fontaine, soph. C Grant Sullivan.

Starting defensive lineup: DTs Bartels and Cameron, NG McLean, DEs Rowley and Knutson, MLB sr. Brennan Morris, OLBs James Fontaine and Gapp, CBs. soph. Evan Sczepanski and soph. Cole Vatnsdal, S Pruneda.

Rushing leaders: Pruneda 123-1,096, Gapp 92-827, John Fontaine 85-700, Knutson 96-659.

Passing leader: Gapp 16-41-2, 266 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving leaders: John Fontaine 6-72, Sczepanski 2-69, Knutson 5-48, Byklum 4-48.

Mahnomen

Coach: John Clark.

Record: 9-1, No. 1 seed.

Recent section playoff history: Mahnomen is attempting to win its fifth straight 8A title.

Offensive average: 29.6 ppg.

Defensive average: 9.0 ppg.

Starting offensive lineup: Sr. QB Brian Schoenborn, sr. RB Mitch Foss, soph. RB Izaiah Asher, soph. TE Jon Starkey, jr. TE Dan Snetsinger, soph. WR Logan Kettner, jr. T Nick Podlak, sr. T Jerell Londo, jr. G Chris Busche, sr. G Charlie Coleman, fr. C Jeremy Londo.

Starting defensive lineup: DEs Kettner and Schoenborn, DTs Busche and Podlak, NG Coleman, LBs Foss, Jerell Londo and soph. Craige Brown, CBs Asher and jr. Sam Olson, S Starkey.

Rushing leaders: Foss 130-955, Schoenborn 121-678, Asher 61-368, Starkey 58-306.

Passing leaders: Schoenborn 16-37-1, 307 yards, 4 TDs; Starkey 11-29-1, 294 yards, 4 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Brown 5-130, Asher 2-111, Kettner 7-109.