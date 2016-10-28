Minot scored the first four touchdowns and led 28-7 at the half.

The Magicians, the No. 1 seed from the West Region, were led by Manuel Bradford, who rushed for 194 yards and 2 TDs. His touchdowns came on runs of 20 and 53 yards.

Red River's touchdown came on a 37-yard pass from Parker Wenzel to Austin Slaughter.

The Riders had trouble moving the ball on the ground. Brandon Solberg was the top rusher, gaining 21 yards on one attempt, that coming on a fake punt attempt.

Wenzel led the Riders, completing 13 of 22 passes for 186 yards. Slaughter caught five passes for 98 yards.

Red River closed out the season 4-6.