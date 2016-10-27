"Last year we had more tall receivers. We threw deep more,'' the senior said. "It was easier to spread the field.

"We took the same approach at the beginning of this season. But we added more short routes and lately we've been using more of those. We have a lot of receivers who are pretty quick who are getting yards after the catch.''

The Roughriders have developed more of a balanced offense going into the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class AAA high school playoffs. Red River, 4-5 and the No. 4 seed from the East Region, plays a 7 p.m. first-round game today at Minot (7-2, West Region No. 1 seed).

The Roughriders are a run-first offense. The backfield, led by Joey Schindler (94-547 rushing) and Matt Laturnus (116-546), has totaled 1,539 rushing yards. The team has passed for 1,177.

But the passing game has come on strong of late. Senior first-year starter Parker Wenzel is 92-of-187 for 1,107 yards passing. More than half of that yardage has been in the last three games, when he was 39-of-77 for 576 yards without an interception. Slaughter has a team-high 30 catches for 427 yards. No. 2 receiver Devon Pope (19-263) is injured and not expected to play tonight.

"We've been able to run the ball effectively,'' Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "Defenses have started putting 8-9 guys in the box. That's opened things up for our passing game.

"It took us awhile to figure out what we could do passing. With teams concentrating on our running game, we've gotten the ball to our receivers in more 1-on-1 situations and they've made plays. At least in the last few weeks, our receivers have been more athletic than our opponents.''

That passing game has evolved based on the personnel.

Derek Murph was an all-state quarterback the past two seasons, passing for 1,555 yards as a senior last season. He had a deep threat in 6-foot-7 all-state wide receiver Braedan Hanson.

"We tried doing the same things at the start of the year that we did in previous years, running the longer routes,'' Muir said. "But that's not our team this year. Parker has gotten better as he's gained experience. He throws an OK deep ball, but his strength is the shorter passes.''

The athleticism of the Magicians figures to be a challenge for the Roughriders.

"They bring so much defensive pressure on every down '' Muir said. "They blitz everybody. They have a lot of good athletes.''

Fosston at PCW

The ground games figure to be the focal point when Polk County West hosts Fosston in a Section 8A playoff semifinal game at 6 p.m. Saturday in Climax.

PCW runs a double wing, with backs Paul Gapp, Pelon Pruneda, Matt Knutson and John Fontaine all showing big-play ability. Fosston uses the veer, with Jesse Sather at quarterback and Brock Hemmesch and Brett Sundquist at running backs.

"They're capable of big plays,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "Their backs have some size and quickness. But they're more of a grind-it-out offense. We need to control the line of scrimmage.''