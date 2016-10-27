Fellow hockey parents, please help me understand…

I’ve started this post several times over the past few days, but I’ve always deleted it because what I’d typed seemed too inflammatory. I’m having trouble balancing my roles as an advocate for competitive, educational-based athletics and as a frustrated dad. I’m hoping that I’ve found a voice for this post that doesn’t point fingers or come across as accusatory because, in complete honesty, I’m really just curious to know why this culture is the way it is. I take pride in seeing both sides of most arguments, but I’ve been unable to understand the other side of this one so I’m looking for input.

As a kid growing up in small town North Dakota, I played Little League baseball games against surrounding small towns at 9+ years old (basically, our version of an in-house summer baseball league with the closest towns to ours), started playing school-sponsored basketball games in the 5th grade, football in the 7th grade, and rarely had (or looked for) camps or leagues during the off season. I was fortunate enough to grow up with a twin brother, and we spent hours playing every sport imaginable against each other in the back yard, the basement, or the park across the street (if you’re curious, my combined lifetime record against him is roughly 5,000-0, at least it is according to me). We had friends that we often played pick-up baseball, “touch” football, and basketball games with, and we spent an uncountable number of hours messing around at the pool.

I greatly value the benefit of participation in activities for fun. All of that participation time was low cost/no cost to our parents, and we were able to be kids having fun without any pressure from others to win games or be the greatest athlete in the game. If those pressures existed, it was because we placed them on ourselves. Because of those experiences, I don’t like that the primary way my boys play games now has to be in a highly controlled, highly structured environment. They get plenty of back yard time, too, but that all seems secondary to organized sports.

On the flip side, I’m crazy competitive. Personally, I’ve never understood getting involved in an activity if you aren’t trying to be the best at it, and I hated (HATE) losing. I’ve broken tennis rackets, punted basketballs, and thrown more baseballs at my brother than I care to admit (despite going 5,000-0 against him, obviously). For that reason, I don’t entirely mind the highly controlled, highly structured environment of youth sports. My kids play in games where scores are kept, someone wins, someone loses, and everyone has the opportunity to learn those life skills that become more important in competitive adult life.

So to my point – my 11 year old son has played hockey since he was 5 (in Grand Forks since he was 6). Up until last year (his first year of Squirts), he only played against other Grand Forks teams. As 1st year Squirts, the kids/parents had a decision to make: in-house or travel. In Grand Forks, in-house Squirts comes with a $250 participation fee, two 1.5 hour practices per week, and a single game on every weekend – which worked out to about 16ish games if I remember correctly from last year. Travel Squirts has a $675 participation fee, two 1.5 hour practices per week, 25+ games, and five weekend tournaments (one of which is in Grand Forks). As I’ve written about before, I understand that the only guarantee for those fees and time are for my son to participate, so it was an easy choice for us: he played in-house hockey.

Great decision. He got to play with his friends, got a little instruction, and had plenty of ice time, but he also had lots of time to do other things as well. (As a parent, between his participation fee and equipment, I maybe spent a total of $350 and didn’t have to spend my weekends in other towns figuring out ways to kill time outside of the 3-4 hours my kid spent on the ice.) Because of his limited game schedule and zero weekend tournaments, we spent time going to UND hockey games, watched our two high school teams play their winter sports, spent time with family, and even found a couple weekends to head to the lake (where my boys spent hours and hours skating in sub-zero temps on the lake and loved every second of it!). My son got his fill of hockey, and we didn’t spend our entire winter doing nothing other than watching 10-11 year-olds play hockey.

This year as a 2nd year Squirt, our plan was the same. We were going to get him into the in-house program and essentially duplicate last year’s experiences. EXCEPT, the in-house hockey program was cancelled due to a lack of interest – 6 total registrants.

Which baffles me.

Grand Forks is probably going to have 6 travel squirt teams this winter. At 16ish players per team, the program will involve in the neighborhood of 90-100 families (depending on siblings playing, roster size, etc.). Here’s where I need help understanding the culture (and I’m hoping that the more anonymous nature of an online comments section will solicit some feedback).

As I’ve talked to other youth hockey parents, both current and past, I hear two themes continuously repeated:

– Youth hockey costs a lot of money.

– We spend all of our free weekends in other towns watching a couple of youth hockey games.

So if the majority of families feel this way (and the majority of people who’ve talked to me do feel this way, so either (1) it is the majority of families who honestly feel this way, (2) I’m either not hearing from the other side, or (3) they’re lying to me because they know what I want to hear), why aren’t more people signed up for in-house hockey? It seems so simple to me. If parents don’t like spending that much money and don’t like spending all of their weekends at youth hockey, then why the heck aren’t more people taking advantage of the option that’s both cheaper and less time consuming (while still giving your kid a ton of ice time!)??

