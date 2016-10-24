Sacred Heart 3, Norman Co. West 0

East Grand Forks Sacred Heart defeated visiting Norman County West on Tuesday night in the Minnesota Section 8A play-in round. The Eagles won 25-7, 25-4, 25-11 to advance.

Katelyn Rudolph and Ivy Edwards each tallied eight kills to lead the Eagles. Molly Hanson served up seven aces while tallying 22 assists in the win.

"It was a good match for us," said Sacred Heart coach Emily Vonasek. "It was a nice start to postseason play and we are looking forward to Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday."

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UND, NDSU to meet again

UND has been one of the hottest teams in the Big Sky Conference in the past two weeks. But the Fighting Hawks will step out of league play Tuesday night to face rival North Dakota State in Fargo.

UND leads the Big Sky North Division with an 8-2 record. The Hawks are one game behind Northern Arizona for the overall No. 1 seed in the Big Sky. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky South Division at 9-1 and the teams will meet in Flagstaff on Nov. 10.

The Fighting Hawks are 4-2 against NDSU in the Division I era. Last year, UND swept the Bison at the Betty. The Bison are 7-15 overall and 5-4 in Summit League play.

UND is 16-9 overall. The Hawks will return to league play this weekend at Montana and Montana State. UND has defeated Montana in the teams' past 12 meetings and has a seven-match winning streak against Montana State.

Individually, junior Faith Dooley is 52 blocks away from breaking UND's career record (488), set by Karla Danielson. UND also leads the Big Sky in digs per set (17.04).

After its swing through Montana this weekend, UND will play three of its final four league matches at home.

NHL

Stecher called up by Canucks

Former UND standout Troy Stecher was called up the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Stecher, who is from suburban Vancouver, signed a free-agent deal with the Canucks in April after leading the Fighting Hawks to their eighth national championship.

Stecher started the season with Vancouver's top minor-league club, the Utica (N.Y.) Comets.

Stecher finished his college career with 53 points in 119 games.

College hockey

Boeser receives NCHC honor

UND sophomore forward Brock Boeser is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after scoring five goals in UND's sweep of Bemidji State last weekend.

In Friday's 3-2 win, Boeser scored all three UND goals as the Fighting Hawks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. His penalty-shot goal in the third period stood as the game-winner and made him UND's first player with a natural hat trick since Ryan Duncan in the 2008 NCAA regionals against Princeton. The following night, Boeser scored twice in a 5-4 victory that secured that sweep.

The Burnsville, Minn., native finished the series with 12 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating and currently leads the NCHC in points (12), goals (6) and plus/minus (+8) through UND's first five games.

Miami's Louie Belpedio and Ryan Larkin were named NCHC Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week, respectively, while Colorado College forward Nick Halloran was named NCHC Rookie of the Week.

Briefly

College soccer: Minnesota-Crookston's Samantha Deutsch is the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference player of the week. Deutsch was instrumental for the Golden Eagle defense last weekend from her left back position as Minnesota-Crookston played 200 minutes of shutout soccer against University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University.