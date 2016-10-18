PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rider dominance continues

Red River swept 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15, extending its winning streak against the Knights, whose last win in the rivalry came in 1996, before any of the Tuesday competitors were born.

"We have to be pumped because it's our cross-town rival and we know they're out to beat us," said Red River junior Maggie Steffen, who had a team-high 11 kills.

"It seemed like Central was scrappier this time than our first meeting. I thought both teams played better than last time."

While Red River leads the East Region standings and is 22-6 overall, the Knights are 4-25. GFC's players hoped to improve their fortune by the pink-clad student fans and by rescuing an errant sugar beet from a roadway, packing it in a Hugo's plastic bag and hauling it to a place of honor on the bench.

"When our seniors were freshmen, the team found a sugar beet on the road, brought it to the game and it was the best they played that year," GFC coach Katie Arthur said. "So, they thought they'd try the same."

Central played better than the first meeting with the Riders this season, even though the scoresheet was similar. The vast majority of their points back then came from Red River errors, but the Knights were more competitive, with more kills and many long rallies even though they were dramatically outsized.

"Morale is good, overall we've improved and the mindset is better after this match," Arthur said. "I could tell they wanted it by the tears at the end, but we didn't execute our new strategies was well as we should have.

"We envisioned a more competitive match. We lost momentum late in the first set and couldn't get it back."

GFC was within 10-9 in the first set before the Roughriders finished strong with a 15-4 run. The other two sets were decided early as Red River jumped to 9-1 and 15-4 leads and cruised from there.

"We had a solid match," Red River coach Carolyn Olson said. "Central did a nice job of being scrappy defensively. They did a better job of extending rallies and made significant improvement defensively. They just don't have the offensive weapons to put the ball down."

Supporting Steffen at the net was Hanna Schreiner with eight kills and Kendra Bohm with six while setter Lexi Robson had 21 assists. Shayla Ouellete and Korri Gust led the Knights with four kills each while Sadie McGee added five assists and 11 digs.