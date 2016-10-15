It didn't matter. The Packers wanted Shanley, and they got what they wanted. They also got the state championship they wanted.

The East Region's No. 2-seeded Packers scored two goals in the second half to defeat the East Region's top seed Shanley 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Sid Cichy Stadium in front of an approximated 2,000 fans.

This win marked West Fargo's third state championship since 1995 and its fourth state title appearance since then.

"They did not want to give up," West Fargo head coach James Moe said. "We had a lot of guys saying we wanted Shanley, which I thought they were crazy for, but the ball bounced our way today."

The Deacons (19-1-2) maintained possession for a majority of the first half, and it showed on the scoreboard. Tjadan Anderson kicked a high pass out in front of the goal to a crowd of Packers and Deacons, and Natenael Teshager rose above them all. His header shot floated above the outstretched hands of West Fargo goalkeeper Bryce McKinnon for the only goal before intermission.

"We knew how they played, they knew how we played," Shanley head coach Ryan Christianson said. "They just came out wanting it more than we did. Plain and simple like that."

McKinnon knew the nerves were getting to him in pre-game warmups. But after that goal, he settled in and played what he felt was the game of his life with 10 saves.

"This is amazing. This is the best feeling ever," McKinnon said. "I don't think it's completely sunk in yet. This is awesome."

Moe said he could tell his team was nervous during halftime, but he gave them words of confidence to own those nerves. Thus, West Fargo (17-3-1) wouldn't go down easily. A short time into the second half, the state's second leading scorer Telvin Vah passed from the right side of the field to Mohamed Isse, who scored his own header goal to the right corner of the net.

But Vah wanted a goal of his own. About 10 minutes later, Ben Fritz-Saville set up Vah right in front of the goal. Vah tried a quick shot to the left side of the net, and although Deacons goalie Jared Fowler stopped the attempt initially, it barely trickled to the other side of the net with no defender in the way to stop it.

"They're a good team. They're very strong," Vah said. "We just wanted to keep the ball on the ground. We're a fast team, so we just wanted to keep moving fast and play our game."

Though Shanley played with plenty of urgency for the remainder of the game, West Fargo's defense held up and held on for the state championship. This marked Shanley's third straight appearance in the state championship game and third consecutive loss.

"This hurts the most," said Reinholz, who was pulled from the game with a bloody lip, but eventually came back in. "We were so close. We had a great season. We just couldn't finish this one out."

Looking back on all the work that his team put in during the offseason, players couldn't fully describe what it felt like to win the state championship.

But they knew it felt pretty good.

"This makes it all worthwhile," Moe said. "It's kind of a show of why we do things in the offseason. These guys, they brought it. That's all I can say."

FIRST HALF: 1, FS, Teshager (Anderson), 16:52.

SECOND HALF: 2, WF, Isse (Vah), 48:02. 3, WF, Vah (Fritz-Saville), 58:33.

SAVES: WF, McKinnon 10. FS, Fowler 4.