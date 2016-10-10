Sacred Heart's Molly Hanson (8) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point against East Grand Forks in East Grand Forks, MN on Monday, October 10, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

There was concern earlier this season when Sacred Heart setter Molly Hanson went down with an injury.

Eagles volleyball coach Emily Vonasek said the initial fear was Hanson suffered a broken bone in her leg. It turned out to be a sprained ankle, however, and the junior third-year regular missed only one full match.

Had Hanson missed extensive playing time, "we figured everybody would need to step up their passing,'' Vonasek said. "With her quickness, Molly gets to everything, every pass.

"Hannah (Hollcraft) is a good setter. She did a good job replacing Molly. But it does make a difference, losing your starting setter.''

Hanson reached a career milestone Monday night during the Eagles' win over East Grand Forks Senior High School. She recorded 31 assists, giving her 1,503 for her career. Vonasek said she can't recall having a setter reach the 1,500-assist mark while she's been coach of the program.

"Molly is such a reliable setter,'' Vonasek said. "She knows the hitters and they know her. She's been setting some of these girls for multiple years. She knows who to go to and how to get them the ball.''

Despite the 5-foot-6 Hanson's setting skills, Vonasek hasn't ruled out switching from the Eagles' current 5-1 alignment to a 6-2, with Hanson and Hollcraft sharing setter duties.

"Molly could be a good hitter,'' Vonasek said. "She's athletic and a good all-around player. Running a 6-2 is still a possibility. That would allow us to put up a bigger block.''

Wave try to beat seeds

East Grand Forks Senior High has no favorites in the Minnesota Section 8A girls tennis tournament, which runs today through Thursday in Fargo.

The Green Wave are seeded sixth in the dual tournament and play third seed and defending champion Crookston at noon today in the quarterfinals. Individually, the highest Senior High seed is the doubles team of Emma and Jenna Dietrich, which is ranked fourth.

The sisters finished third at the section doubles tournament last season.

The winning team and the top two finishers in singles and doubles qualify for the state tournament.

"As a team, we're obviously an underdog,'' Senior High coach Kyle Hanson said. "We just don't have the depth and experience of some of the better teams. We feel we are capable of upsetting some teams, but we'd have to be playing at our best.

"I think Emma and Jenna definitely have to chance to advance to state. They have the skills. But they basically are singles players moving to doubles. Sometimes that doesn't transition. They just have to play smart, to be doubles ready.''

Wrong side of the state

Grand Forks Central's volleyball team is playing on the wrong side of the state.

The Knights are 4-20 overall. They are 0-12 against Eastern Dakota Conference teams. But Central has a 4-6 record against Western Dakota Association teams, with wins against Dickinson, Williston, Minot and Turtle Mountain.

"I told my assistant coaches I wish we'd get to play the western teams more often,'' Central coach Katie Arthur said.

Arthur said there may be an intimidation factor when Central plays EDC teams.

"I think it a lot of this has to do with our mindset,'' she said. "We know the EDC teams. I think it's a confidence issue when we play them. Maybe the girls don't know if we can compete and win against those teams.

"But against the WDA teams, we haven't played them a lot. We don't know much about them. So the girls are focused more on what they can do themselves rather than who's across the net.''