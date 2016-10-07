SUGAR BEET CLASSIC: Big plays, big win

Red River's Brandon Solberg tackles Fargo Davies running back Andy Baer (24) during the first half at FridayÕs Sugar Beet Classic at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River linebacker Brian Aafedt tackles Fargo Davies running back Alex York (21) during the first half at FridayÕs Sugar Beet Classic at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D . (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River's Joey Schindler (27) breaks up a pass intended for Fargo Davies running back Alex York during the first half at FridayÕs Sugar Beet Classic at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Fargo Davies rb/lb Andy Baer (24) runs for a gain during the FridayÕs Sugar Beet Classic against Red River at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River wide receiver Carlos Martin (25) runs in for a touchdown against Fargo Davies linebacker Inno Nsengiyumva for Red River first down of the night in the first half of FridayÕs Sugar Beet Classic at the Alerus Center on October 7, 2016 in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

After grinding out an offense all season, Grand Forks Red River suddenly became a big-play football team Friday.

Roughriders coach Vyrn Muir isn't sure how it happened. "But we'll take it,'' Muir said.

The Roughriders scored a season-high point total in pulling away from Fargo Davies 39-17 at the Alerus Center in the inaugural Sugar Beet Classic presented by the Grand Forks Herald and Altru Advanced Orthopedics.

Friday marked only the second time Red River not only reached the 30-point mark this season, but scored more than 22 points in a game. It was sparked by an offense that had five plays of 24 or more yards.

"I don't know if we've done that more than once in any of our previous games,'' Muir said. "Tonight it seemed like everything was going well for us. I don't know why. But those big plays were huge.''

That was particularly the case in the third quarter when Red River scored three touchdowns to pull away from a 14-14 halftime tie and build a 33-14 lead.

Devon Pope broke the tie on a catch-and-run pass from Parker Wenzel that Pope turned into a 44-yard touchdown play. A 54-yard Wenzel-to-Austin Slaughter pass on the Riders' next possession set up a 10-yard TD run by Matt Laturnus.

Slaughter then came up big on defense. After Red River lost a fumble on the Eagles' 16, three plays later Slaughter intercepted and returned it 27 yards to the 3. Joey Schindler scored on the next play.

Slaughter's interception was the key play. "That set us up to go ahead by three scores late in the third,'' Muir said. "That makes it hard for a team to come back. Austin is an athlete. He made a good read on the play.''

After a Cy Cyr field goal cut the Eagles' deficit to 33-17, Zach Gutterud caught a 5-yard pass from Wenzel.

Wenzel had a 14-yard TD pass to Carlos Martin in the first half, while Schindler scored on a 4-yard run to finish a 14-play, 64-yard drive. Eagles scores in the first half were on passes from Ethan Mathson to Alex York covering 24 yards and to Nick Tschosik covering 21.

Wenzel and Gutterud had their best games of the season on offense. Wenzel was 8-of-12 passing for 153 yards while Gutterud had his first 100-yard rushing game, finish with 101 on just five carries. Mathson was 7-of-14 for 136 yards to lead the Eagles.

"They beat us up front,'' Davies coach Wayne Werremeyer said. "They pretty much beat us in all phases. The whole third quarter turned it around.''

Red River improved to 2-3 in the East Region and 3-4 overall while Davies dropped to 3-2 in the region and 3-4 overall.