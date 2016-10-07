PREP ROUNDUP: Senior High wins; PCW rolls past LP-A

For the past few weeks, East Grand Forks Senior High has been close to winning football games.

The Green Wave broke through on Friday night, however, taking a 15-0 road win at Roseau to improve to 2-4. Roseau dropped to 0-6.

"We needed this," said Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski. "We've been so close in recent weeks. The kids needed a win and they deserved a win."

Senior High dominated defensively, holding Roseau to 43 yards.

"We didn't allow them to get anything going offensively," said Kasowski. "Every kid did his job and it was fun to watch."

Senior High led 2-0 at halftime as Austin Overgaard came up with a sack in the Roseau end zone.

Dylan Selk scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter while Maguire Stanislawski's 23-yard run rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Trebil led Senior High with 66 yards on 10 carries. Nick Derrick added 44 yards on 18 carries.

The Senior High defense held Roseau to 8 total yards in the second half.

Polk County West 50, Lake Park-Audubon 8: Polk County West wasted little time in taking down Lake Park-Audubon on Friday night at Senior High Field.

Pelon Pruneda scored four touchdowns while Paul Gapp scored three times as the Thunder improved to 5-1.

Pruneda rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries while Gapp carried 11 times for 80 yards. John Fontaine added 92 yards on eight carries.

Gapp also threw for 68 yards.

"Our line got it done right away," said PCW coach Darrin Byklum. "We got it going from the beginning and never looked back."

Polk County West will play at Fosston next Friday.

Larimore 47, Langdon-Munich 14: In a matchup of the top two teams in North Dakota Class A football, top-ranked Larimore came away with the road win. The Polar Bears outscored Langdon-Munich 20-0 in the first quarter.

Royce Verkuehlen led Larimore with 252 rushing yards on 27 carries. He scored three touchdowns as did Monty Hendrickson.

Jacob Tupa threw for 83 yards, completing 7 of 12 passes for 7-0 Larimore.

Jacob Delvo threw for 155 yards to lead Langdon-Munich, which dropped to 6-1.

Hillsboro-CV 20, Kindred 7: It's a weekly ritual for Hillsboro-Central Valley's high school football team to hoist a player in the air after a victory. Friday night at Jerlow Field, it was Jack Camrud's turn.

"HCV," Camrud yelled as he was lifted into the air by his teammates. "We never stop. We fight to the top."

HCV took a step closer to the top of North Dakota Class AA football after it used ball-control offense and two big defensive plays to claim a road win over Kindred. It was a matchup of HCV, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class AA poll, against No. 4-ranked Kindred.

"This was a big, big win," said Camrud.

And it was Camrud who produced the two big defensive plays to help the Burros improve to 5-1.

Holding a 6-0 lead, Camrud intercepted a Kindred screen pass near midfield and rumbled down the left sideline before diving into the end zone to give HCV a 12-0 lead early in the third quarter.

"I read the quarterback's eyes and saw the fullback slip out for the screen," said Camrud, a junior lineman. "I waited just waited for it."

HCV's offense then ended the game the way it started—taking time off the clock.

The Burros took nearly the final 7 minutes and 50 seconds off the clock before quarterback Austin Reed scored on a one-yard sneak with 14 seconds remaining. Reed, a senior, ended up running for 82 yards and throwing for 96 yards.

"We knew we had to have ball control because Kindred is such an explosive offense," said HCV head coach Scott Olsen. "That was huge."