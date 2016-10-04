PREP GOLF: Riders claim second

Hillary Whalen, of Red River, launches her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the state class A girls golf tournament at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Tuesday.

Hillary Whalen, of Red River, launches her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the state class A girls golf tournament at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Tuesday.

MANDAN—Grand Forks Red River held onto second place Tuesday on the final day of the North Dakota Class A girls high school golf tournament.

Bismarck St. Mary's, the leader after Monday's opening day, shot a 348 to finish at 671 to win the title. Red River had a 356 on Tuesday to close at 688, seven strokes ahead of third-place Minot. Grand Forks Central closed with an 860 to finish 12th.

The runner-up finish was Red River's best showing at state since finishing second in 2013.

"We're proud of second place,'' Red River coach Eric Sanders said. "It was a very good accomplishment. But in golf you always want to feel good when you finish and our girls didn't feel they had their best day. That's hard to do in tough conditions.

"It wasn't a great day for anyone because of the cold, windy conditions. With the wind blowing hard, it wasn't easy to shoot great scores.''

Sydney Smith of St. Mary's was medalist with a 158 after shooting an 84 on Tuesday. Red River's Morgan Hetletved and Hilary Whalen were second and third. Hetletved, a junior, shot an 85 to finish at 162. Whalen, a senior, closed at 165 with a round of 87 on Tuesday.

"I'm really proud of Morgan and Hilary,'' Sanders said. "They both finished strong with a couple of good holes at the end.''

Rounding out Red River's team scoring were Betsy Seaver (tied for 16th, 178) and Lily Bredemeier (tied for 22nd, 183).

Central's top golfer was junior Taiylor Ellingson, who tied for 16th at 178 after shooting a 90 on Tuesday. Rounding out Central's scoring were Clara Hanson (214), Sofia McGee (229) and Haley Blixt (239). Hanson had a 105 on Tuesday, four strokes better than her opening-day score.

"The scores were high overall for every team,'' Central coach Kyle Ellingson said. "We fit right in with that. Considering the conditions, I thought Taiylor and Clara had a good day.''