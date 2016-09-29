PREP TENNIS: Red River tops Central to win East

Grand Forks Central's Gunnar Gibbs (left) and Noah Cieklinski shake hands with Red River's Prem Thakker and Gavin Loscheider after Red River's victory during ThursdayÕs 2016 NDHSAA East Region Team Tennis Tournament doubles match at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

There will be a new state singles champion and a new state team winner.

But the East Region crown is staying in the same old place.

A day that started with defending state singles champ Davis Lawley pulling out of the tournament because of a torn meniscus ended with Grand Forks Red River winning its 21st straight East Region team title.

The Roughriders topped crosstown rival Grand Forks Central 5-0 in Thursday's team championship to earn the No. 1 seed for next weekend's state tournament, which will be held at Grand Forks' Choice Health and Fitness.

Central will be the No. 2 seed.

Defending state champion Fargo South will not be at state.

The Bruins, who went 8-1 during the regular season with Lawley, went 0-2 at the East Region tournament without him.

Lawley, who didn't drop a set in the state singles tournament as a sophomore a year ago, has been dealing with pain in his knee throughout the season. It has progressively been getting worse.

Lawley had an MRI this week, revealing the meniscus tear. Surgery is scheduled for next week. Recovery time is up to four months.

"He's bummed," South coach Vic Youngs said. "He kept hoping he would be able to play. I'm sure it was hard for him to watch today. Long-term it's important he gets better, because he's a pretty talented kid to say the least. In both baseball and tennis, he's exceptional."

Although Red River would have been the heavy favorites to win the team tournament anyway, Roughrider coach Greg LaDouceur said the injury changed the outlook of the postseason team and individual tournaments.

"It changes dramatically," LaDouceur said. "When you take a kid like Davis out of the singles tournament, it throws a wrench into everybody. We all felt very bad for that young man. He has put a lot of time and effort into this sport. For him not to be able to play because of injury, I think all of the coaches were shocked to hear about it. It puts a whole different swing into the tournament."

Red River rolled through the team portion of the tournament without dropping a match. The Roughriders beat West Fargo, Fargo Shanley and Central by 5-0 scores. Although Red River's streak of state titles came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Fargo South last season, the Roughriders have kept the East Region streak alive.

Red River's last loss in the region tournament was in 1995 to the Bruins.

Central, which entered the East Region tournament with the No. 3 seed, reached the final by beating North 4-1 and Davies 5-0.

"They've got a very bright future," LaDouceur said of Central. "And the future means even next week with them. They have a lot of young kids. They are going to learn from this weekend. And I'm assuming they are going to be better next weekend.

"If we are fortunate enough to meet up against them at the end of next weekend, I'll look for a different battle than we had today. They have a lot of very good young players."