GGF NOTEBOOK: No go-to player for GF soccer teams

Red River's Garrett Huus, left, leaps in the air for a header over Eric Pladsen of Bismarck during the quarterfinal game at the State Boys Soccer Tournament held in Mandan on 10-15-2015. (Mike McCleary; Bismarck Tribune)

The share-the-wealth offense has Grand Forks Red River in the running for a berth in the North Dakota boys high school soccer tournament.

Red River, 8-4-2 overall, is fourth in the East Region with 14 points, two ahead of No. 5 Fargo Davies. The top four finishers advance to state. Red River has four region games remaining, beginning with a 7 p.m. game Tuesday against Grand Forks Central.

Thirteen Red River players have scored at least one goal. None have scored more than three.

"It's really a shocking statistic,'' Riders coach Luke Glasoe said. "Our goals aren't all coming from the same one or two people like on some teams. It makes it fun, working as a team instead of relying on a few guys.

"It is nice if you have a guy you can count on for a goal or two every game. But that's not the kind of team we have.''

Mohamud Yahye, Jonas Adams, Reed Turner, Luca Gardner and Luke LaMoine share the team lead with three goals apiece.

That balance also extends to goalie, where Carter Krenelka and Blaiz Halverson both have seen extended time. "They've both given us good games,'' Glasoe said.

The Riders average 1.7 goals a game. "But we've been pretty good about holding other teams' scoring down,'' Glasoe said. "We have kids who defend really well.''

GFC fit to be tied

Grand Forks Central's soccer team is literally fit to be tied.

The Knights take a 2-6-6 record into the Red River game."That's a lot of ties,'' Central coach George DuBois said. "We didn't have any ties last year.

"We've been fine defensively. Offensively, we just haven't scored enough to get more wins.''

Central has the Grand Forks goal-scoring leader in Brendyn Lafferty with four. Sylver Osodo and Alan Carlson have three apiece. The rest of the roster has generated seven goals.

"We have made progress this year,'' DuBois said. "Those ties were usually one-goal losses last year. Jackson (Carr, goaltender) has been under less pressure to make huge quantities of saves compared to last year. We've been a better defensive team.''

Ackley nationally ranked

Grand Forks Central's Karly Ackley is gaining national recognition.

The senior was 16th last week in DyeStat.com's national girls cross country rankings. "I don't think it's a surprise to see Karly ranked,'' Knights coach Sean Allan said. "Her times put her in elite company in the country.''

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks host invitational meets this week.

The Grand Forks Invitational is noon Saturday at Lincoln Park. Allan said Ackley in the girls division and Red River's Ben Hutchison in the boys division are favorites to win, while depth also makes their teams the favorites.

Senior High's invitational will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Valley Golf Course.

Top runners in the girls division will include Thief River Falls' Jerzie Finstad, Crookston's Katherine Geist, Roseau's Ellie Nelson and Senior High's Marin Garrett. In the boys division, top runners will include Ada-Borup/Norman County West's Christian Sterton, Brett Erickson of Roseau, Zach Heppner of Warroad and Cole Nowacki of Senior High.

Hulteng on a roll

Sara Hulteng has the hot foot for the EGF Senior High girls soccer team.

The senior didn't score a point in the first four games. Since moving from midfielder to forward, she has three goals and five assists in Senior High's past five games. Hulteng and Brooke Filipi are second on the team in points behind Kora Jordheim (8 goals-1 assist).

"We put Sara into more of an offensive role,'' EGF coach Jessica Bina said. "We saw her finishing ability in practices, so we wanted to get her closer to the net. And it's paid off.''