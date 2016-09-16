PREP FOOTBALL: Larimore wins No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown

Larimore's Elijah Holter runs past PRFL defenders Ian Helgeson and Jordan Omlie in the first half of their game Friday in Park River. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

PRFL's Jordan Omlie breaks up a pass intended for Elijah Holter in the first half. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Larimore's Caleb Hofer hauls in a pass to set up a Polar Bear touchdown as Park River-Fordville-Lankin's Ian Helgeson defends in the first half of their game Friday in Park River. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

PRFL's Andy Moe runs the ball for a first down in the first half of their game against Larimore Friday in Park River. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

PARK RIVER, N.D.—When asked if he knew beforehand that he would carry the heavy load of 32 carries in Friday's high school football game here, Larimore running back Royce Verkuehlen said: "I had no idea."

Off to the side, coach Kal Triplett briefly interrupted with a smile and the words: "I did."

It turned out to be a good idea, as Verkuehlen had 32 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown for the icing on a surprising 40-0 beatdown of two-time defending Class A state champion Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Friday.

Verkuehlen also had three receptions for 68 yards as the Polar Bears rolled up 418 yards in total offense. Larimore's defense was just as dominating, allowing only four first downs and 141 yards from scrimmage.

"I knew he would have a lot of carries because he's our main guy," Triplett said. "We're a run-first team. We had a good balance and that early lead allowed us to just get ahead and grind the clock."

The clock also ran on its own for most of the fourth quarter, as the mercy rule was in force. The dominance was striking because the Aggies entered the game with a 23-game winning streak and two straight state titles. The last time they had been beaten was in 2014—that also to Larimore, in Park River.

The Aggies also were No. 2 in the Class A poll while Larimore sat on top, a place they certainly will occupy unless there's a defeat in the regular season.

"We didn't have the kids ready," PR/F-L coach Robert Goll said. "We didn't step up and stop them on the run. If you can't stop their power running game, you can't stop them.

"I've seen them umpteen times and they go straight to holes made by big bodies. We also didn't make plays when we had to."

The Polar Bears started their dominance on their second possession, with Verkuehlen weaving his way through traffic for a 31-yard touchdown run. The third possession was a carbon copy of the second, as Verkuehlen's four-yard TD run ended a 69-yard drive that highlighted a 31-yard pass from Jacob Tupa to 6-foot-3, 260-pound tight end Caleb Hofer.

The lead grew to 26-0 at halftime as Monty Hendrickson powered his way for a 3-yard touchdown and Verkuehlen hauled in his scoring pass from Tupa, who threw for 117 yards overall. Elijah Holter added scoring runs of 26 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter.

Holter also made a diving interception of the Aggies' lone scoring threat, when they drove to Larimore's 14.

"I wasn't expecting a shutout," Triplett said. "We stopped a good running team. Our defense played even better than we expected."