PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hillsboro-CV tops Grafton

Austin Reed's two touchdown runs led Hillsboro-Central Valley to a 38-28 road win over Grafton on Friday night.

Reed scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 42 yards.

Grafton's fourth-quarter rally came up short. The Spoilers scored the game's final two touchdowns on a Brandon Garza 39-yard catch from Dalton Albrecht and an 11-yard run by Marcus Niemann.

Hillsboro-CV's Tayson Ambuehl started the scoring in the first quarter with a 49-yard touchdown run and teammate Grant Skager made it 16-0 at halftime after he ran in a score from 21 yards out.

Niemann led the Spoilers with three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1, 26 and 11 yards.

Warren-A-O 40, Win-E-Mac 33

Rudy Johnson hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 20-yard score as Warren-Alvarado-Oslo outlasted Win-E-Mac in a shootout Friday night.

Hunter Roller scored on an 81-yard run for the Ponies to open the scoring.

Mikah Olson threw three touchdown passes for Win-E-Mac.

Cavalier 40, St. John 36

Andy Rintala's 12-yard touchdown catch from Austin Urlaub provided the winning points in Cavalier's come-from-behind win over St. John.

Rintala also scored on a 17-yard catch and an 8-yard run in the first quarter.

Austin Urlaub threw four touchdown passes and had an 18-yard touchdown run for Cavalier.

St. John was led by Bryor Parisien, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores.