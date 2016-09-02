PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Polk Co. West runs past Blackduck

BLACKDUCK, Minn.—Polk County West attempted only two passes on Friday night.

There was no reason to try anything else.

Three Polk County West players rushed for 100 yards as the Thunder hammered Blackduck on the road in the season opener.

Matt Knutson rushed for 155 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns to lead the charge. Paul Gapp added 147 yards on 13 carries, scoring once, while Pelon Pruneda added 100 yards on 14 carries and a score for the Thunder.

"It was a very good start to a season with a new faces that got it done tonight," Polk County West coach Darrin Byklum said.

Polk County West led 13-0 at halftime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Gapp and a 7-yard score from Pruneda. The Thunder blew it open in the second half on 5- and 19-yard touchdown runs by Knutson to make it 26-0.

Evan Sczepanski rounded out the scoring for the Thunder with a 1-yard run.

Polk County West takes on Badger-Greenbush-Middle River in Climax next week.

Warroad 20, Roseau 14: Warroad quarterback Beau Wilmer passed for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran for 17 yards and another score to lead the Warriors to a win over Roseau.

Warroad took a 14-0 lead to halftime. Wilmer hit Tommy Vilayphone on a 10-yard pass to start the scoring midway through the first quarter. Then, Warroad running back Noah Harren, who finished with 67 rushing yards, had a 1-yard scoring run with 4:30 left in the second quarter.

But Roseau cut the lead in the second half behind a Brandon McCourt 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a Chandler Mooney 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Rams were led by McCourt's 93 passing yards and Trevor McMillin's 74 receiving yards.

Thompson 78, Midway-Minto 8: Quarterback Calen Schwabe and wide receiver Marcus Hughes connected for three touchdowns offensively—both returned interceptions for scores defensively—and Thompson blew out Midway-Minto on Friday.

Schwabe went 6-of-6 passing for 109 yards and three scores. Hughes caught three balls—all went for scores (34, 26 and 35 yards). Cole Sorby carried the ball twice—both went for scores (88, 41 yards).

The Tommies led 60-0 at halftime.

Larimore 39, Oakes 14: Elijah Hofer hauled in three passes for 60 yards—all three for touchdowns—and rushed for another score as Larimore beat Oakes.

Monty Hendrickson carried the ball eight times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Larimore led 39-7 at halftime.

Cavalier 54, North Border 12: Tristen Sott carried the ball 13 times for 172 yards and scored two touchdowns as Cavalier beat North Border on Friday.

Andy Rintala added a pair of scores—one on an 8-yard run and another on a 68-yard pass from Austin Urlaub. Cavalier led 40-0 late in the first half.

Bagley 60, Badger-G-MR 14: Bagley scored two touchdowns on defense and another on special teams in a rout of Badger-Greenbush-Middle River on Friday.

The Flyers scored on a Ben Thomas interception return, a fumble recovery in the end zone and a Lavan Culkins 83-yard kickoff return.

Langdon-Munich 40, Northern Cass 12: Jacob Delvo carried the ball for 153 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 183 yards and two more scores as Langdon-Munich downed Northern Cass on Friday.

Chase Peebles carried the ball 15 times for 147 yards for the Cardinals.

Finley-S-H-P 34, May-Port-C-G 6: Five different players—Ethan Brown, Carson Fetting, Xavier Jacobson, Jack Ihry and Dillon Erickson—scored touchdowns for Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, which overcame a first-quarter deficit to beat May-Port-C-G.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 24, Thief River Falls 7: Garrett Scheel rushed for 97 yards and Ryan Poehls added two touchdowns on the ground to lead Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to a win over Thief River Falls. Bryce Anderson had two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.