PREP FOOTBALL: Jamestown tops GF Central

The Blue Jays scored three touchdowns in the span of six plays en route to a 30-6 high school football win over Grand Forks Central at Ernie Gates Field.

With a squad full of fresh faces, the Blue Jays did not turn the ball over and committed just six penalties in front of a large and enthusiastic home crowd.

Central, which had the game deadlocked late in the first half, fell to its 17th straight loss dating back to the second week of the 2014 season.

“The first half, we played really well,” Central coach Bill Lorenz said. “In the second half, we shot ourselves in the foot with a couple of penalties. Our mistakes kind of snowballed on us.”

The big play happened in the final minute of the first half.

With the game tied 6-6, sophomore wide receiver Jared Kallenbach hauled down a 50-50 ball from quarterback Max Montoya and raced 61 yards to the Central 5 yard-line with 53 seconds to go in the second quarter.

On the next play, junior Jared Harr raced in for a touchdown to make it 12-6. Harr followed with the 2-point run to put the Jays up 14-6 at the half.

“They made the big play before halftime and that seemed to give them momentum,” Lorenz said.

Jamestown blew the game open early in the third.

Consecutive 15-yard penalties on the Knights on the second-half kickoff put Jamestown deep in Central territory. After a 26-yard run by Harr, the junior barreled into the end zone from 4 yards out on the next play to make it 20-6.

After Jamestown forced a three-and-out by the Knights, quarterback Brian Opsahl, who did not play in the first half, hooked up with John Horgan for a 16-yard strike. On the next play, the shifty senior signal-caller sliced and diced for a 26-yard touchdown and the Blue Jays were on their way.

“We had a lot of kids, a lot of young kids, do a lot of really nice things tonight,” Jamestown coach Bill Nelson said. “It wasn’t one or two or three kids, it was a bunch.”

The Blue Jays ran 31 times for 156 yards, while Opsahl and Montoya teamed for 126 yards through the air.

The Knights moved the ball between the 20s, but the Blue Jays stiffened when it mattered. Central quarterback Zack Murphy ran for 161 yards and threw for 48, but the Knights’ only touchdown came on a short field after a Jamestown special team’s miscue.

“We weren’t able to finish drives and when you don’t do that it can snowball on you. We had some self-inflicted mistakes at the wrong time and that hurt us,” Lorenz said. “Our kids won’t quit. We know that.”

The Blue Jays hit the road for the first time next week at West Fargo Sheyenne in another test for the young and promising squad.

“It doesn’t get any easier, we know that, but I’m excited,” Nelson said. “You look up into the stands on our side and it’s a sea of blue and on the (other) side there’s a lot of blue. The crowd was great tonight. This is a special place to play and we told our kids that. You can just feel the support and the passion and hopefully there’s more nights like this to come.”