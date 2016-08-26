Red River's Casey Schumacher runs through the line to score a touchdown against West Fargo on Friday, Sept 18, 2015, at Cushman Field in Grand Forks, N.D. (Logan Werlinger/Grand Forks Herald)

Going through a winless 2015 high school football season was a dubious distinction for the Grand Forks Central High School football team. That 0-9 record isn't something the Knights are leaving in the past, however.

Zero wins is almost a rallying cry for 2016.

"We definitely didn't forget about it,'' senior Matt Miranda said. "On one of the first days of practice, one of the guys stood up and said that we didn't win a game a last year and we don't want to go through that again, that we shouldn't expect to lose every game. We should expect to win.''

Writing off the 2015 season would be easy. Instead, Central is trying to build on that as it opens its season with a 7 p.m. game at Jamestown today.

Central's last win was a 13-10 decision against Dickinson in the second game of the 2014 season. The Knights have lost 16 straight since then.

"We all know (the losing streak) is there,'' Miranda said. "It's always in the back of your mind. It tells me to push myself more. If you can find extra motivation in something, you should use it.''

Senior Brady Terrill knows the satisfaction of athletic success. He's a two-time state placer in wrestling. The 0-9 football season can now be part of a learning process, he said.

"It's a new season. You don't want to think back too much on it,'' Terrill said. "You want to focus on this year. But you also can look back at things we need to do better, things we need to work on.

"To not win a single game in a season, it's tough. You want to forget about it. But it motivates you to work harder in the offseason, to work harder in the weight room.''

The lack of success has hurt the program, Knights coach Bill Lorenz said. He said there probably are students who aren't playing football because of the team's poor records the past few seasons.

But participation numbers are up this season. And Lorenz is seeing almost a we'll-show-you attitude.

"I think (the losing streak) bothers the kids,'' Lorenz said. "They hear friends and people around school asking if they're going to win a game this year. I think some of that is said in sarcasm. The kids want to prove people wrong, to show that they can win.

"There's been an upbeat preseason. The kids aren't going through the motions. They've worked their tails off.''

Central opens against a Jamestown team that beat the Knights 27-14 in the 2015 season opener for both teams. Jamestown, with a senior-dominated lineup, finished 2-7 last season. Central will have a different look on offense than a year ago, built more around the running skills of quarterback Zack Murphy and running backs Zane Miller, Jace Carey and Jordan Lujin, as well as receivers Miranda and Vinny Brooks.

"I think we're more athletic than we've been the past few years,'' Lorenz said. "Our skill kids have a little more speed, a little more shiftiness. We don't have a power runner. We have to find ways to get kids out in the open.''

Bismarck Century

at Red River

The Roughriders, coming off a 4-5 season, open against the defending Class AAA champion Patriots at 7 p.m. today at Cushman Field. Red River coach Vyrn Muir sees one big similarity between the two programs.

"We're in the same boat,'' Muir said. "We were senior dominated last year and they were pretty senior dominated.''

Muir said the offense is the biggest unknown for the Roughriders. Senior Parker Wenzel will make his first start at quarterback and the all-new backfield will be done by committee, not with a feature back.

Two big parts of the offense figure to be 6-foot-6 Austin Slaughter, a returning starter, and state track triple jump champion Devon Pope at the wide receiver positions.

"They are people who we have to get the ball to,'' Muir said. "They are the type of athletes who look like they can change a game on one play. Whether we have other guys like that remains to be seen.''

Here are tentative starting lineups for the Grand Forks high school football teams for tonight's season-opening games:

GF Central

Offense: Jr. quarterback Zack Murphy, jr. running back Zane Miller, jr. running back Jace Carey, sr. receiver Vinny Brooks, sr. receiver Matt Miranda, sr. tight end Aaron Knutson, sr. center Brady Terrill, sr. left guard Dyllan Aarhus, sr. left tackle Aaron Lazur, sr. right guard Jace Posten, jr. right tackle Dominic Otto.

Defense: Ends Knutson and jr. Mike Nelson, tackles Terrill and Lazur, inside linebackers Carey and Posten, outside linebackers Murphy and sr. Jacob Grochowski, cornerbacks Miller and Miranda, safety Brooks.

Red River

Offense: Sr. quarterback Parker Wenzel, sr. running back Matt Laturnus, sr. running back Brandon Solberg, sr. receiver Austin Slaughter, wr. receiver Devon Pope, sr. tight end Brian Aafedt, jr. center Ben Christian, sr. left guard Will Rakowski, sr. left tackle Ty Ogren, sr. right guard Nick Stahl, sr. right tackle Dusty Martin.

Defense: Ends Ogren and Stahl, nose guard Stahl, linebackers Aafedt, Solberg, Laturnus, sr. Zach Gutterud and sr. Peter Wysocki, cornerbacks Pope and sr. Joey Schindler, safety Slaughter.