FRIDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Minn. Section 8A
Minn. Section 8AThursday’s championshipBemidji 4, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 0Prep football
Thursday’s results
Minnesota
Breckenridge 29, Hawley 28
Barnesville 48, Pelican Rapids 20
United North Central 14, Frazee 6Lake Park-Audubon 30,
Red Lake Co. 8
LPA61680--30
RLC0008--8
LPA -- Mitchell Hall 12 pass from Teddy Schauer (run failed)
LPA -- Jack Osborne 1 run (Carter Raaen run)
LPA -- Hall 17 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)
LPA -- Hall 38 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)
RLC -- Chris Longtin 2 run (Longtin run)N.D. Class AAA playoffsQuarterfinals, Oct. 28
Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)
Nov. 4
Semifinals, at highest seeds
Nov. 11Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.
N.D. 9-man playoffsSecond round, Saturday
Richland at Thompson, 1:30 p.m.; Cavalier at Napoleon/G-S, 2 p.m.; Kidder County at Hankinson, 2 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Divide County at North Prairie, 2 p.m. in Rolette; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 2 p.m.; Towner-G-U at New Salem/Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. in New Salem; St. John at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2 p.m. in Mohall
Oct. 29
Quarterfinals
Nov. 5
Semifinals
Nov. 11Championship, Fargodome, noonN.D. Class A playoffsFirst round, Saturday
Carrington (Region 1 No. 3 seed) at Langdon-Munich (Region 2 No. 2), 1:30 p.m.; Northern Cass (Region 1 No. 1) bye; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Region 2 No. 3) at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (Region 1 No. 2), 2 p.m. at Kulm; Larimore (Region 2 No. 1) bye; Velva-Sawyer (Region 3 No. 3) at Killdeer (Region 4 No. 2), 1 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington (Region 3 No. 1) bye; Heart River (Region 4 No. 3) at Minot Ryan (Region 3 No. 2), 7 p.m.; Hazen (Region 4 No. 1) byeOct. 29
QuarterfinalsNov. 5
SemifinalsNov. 11
Championship, 9:10 a.m., FargodomeMinn. Section 8AAATuesday’s first round, all games 6 p.m.
Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)Oct. 29
Semifinals, at highest seedsNov. 3
Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8AAA
QRF W-L
Aitkin 74.5 7-1
Dilworth-G-F 67.3 7-1
Perham 58.6 5-3
Pequot Lakes 55.3 5-3
Park Rapids 45.7 4-4
EGF Sr. High 26.5 2-6
Roseau 15.5 0-8
Final reg.-season standingsMinn. Section 8ATuesday’s first round
Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1), 6 p.m.; Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), 7 p.m. at EGF Senior High FieldOct. 29
Semifinals, at highest seedsNov. 3
Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8A
QRF W-L
Mahnomen 47.2 7-1
Polk West 35.2 6-2
Fosston 25.8 4-4
Fertile-Belt 23.7 3-5
Badg-G-MR 16.6 2-6
RL County 16.6 1-7
LOW-Baud. 9.1 1-6
Red Lake 10.8 0-8
Final reg.-season standingsMinn. Section 8 9-manTuesday’s first round, all games 7 p.m.
Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)Oct. 29
Semifinals, at highest seedsNov. 3
Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8 9-man
QRF W-L
Stephen-Arg 35.2 7-1
Kittson CC 30.1 6-2
Clear-Gonv 21.2 4-4
Kelliher-N 20.8 4-4
Warren-A-O 17.9 4-4
Good-Grygla 14.2 3-5
Win-E-Mac 10.4 2-6
N.Freeze 7.9 1-7
Final reg.-season standingsMinn. Section 8AAAATuesday’s first round
Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) byeOct. 29
Semifinals, at highest seedsNov. 4
Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria
Minn. Section 8AAAA
QRF W-L
Fergus Falls 94.6 8-0
Det. Lakes 76.8 7-1
Rocori 69.2 5-3
Willmar 41.32-6
Thief R. Falls 30.5 2-6
Little Falls 29.3 2-6
Final reg.-season standingsMinn. Section 8AATuesday’s first round
Barnesville (No. 1 seed) bye; United North Central (No. 5) at Warroad (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 6) at Bagley (No. 3), 6 p.m.; Frazee (No. 7) at Hawley (No. 2), 7 p.m.Oct. 29
Semifinals, 2 p.m., at highest seedsNov. 4
Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8AA
QRF W-L
Barnesville 76.2 8-0
Hawley 49.8 5-3
Bagley 39.6 6-2
Warroad 30.9 4-4
United NC 29.9 4-4
Crookston 24.8 2-6
Frazee 16.4 1-7
Final reg.-season standingsPrep volleyball
Minn. Section 8A tournamentMonday play-ins
All matches 7 p.m.
East subsection -- Indus (No. 9 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 8); Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (No. 12) at Red Lake County Central (No. 5); Red Lake (No. 11) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 6); Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 10) at Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7)
West subsection -- Warren-A-O (No. 9) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8); Norman Co. West (No. 12) at Sacred Heart (No. 5); Red Lake Falls (No. 11) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 6); Northern Freeze (No. 10) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7)Oct. 27
All matches 7 p.m.
East subsection quarterfinals -- Indus/Mahnomen winner at Win-E-Mac (No. 1); Red Lake CC/Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig winner at Blackduck (No. 4); Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston (No. 3); Cass Lake-Bena/Clearbrook-Gonvick winner at Lake of the Woods (No. 2)
West subsection quarterfinals -- Warren-A-O/Climax-Fisher winner at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Sacred Heart/Norman Co. West at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4); Red Lake Falls/B-G-MR winner at Ada-Borup (No. 3); Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central (No. 2)Oct. 31
East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State
West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver FallsNov. 1, at Bagley
East subsection championship, 6 p.m.
West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.Nov. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-CrookstonGirls tennis
Minn. state A tournamentIn Twin Cities
Tuesday
Quarterfinals -- Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewask, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.Wednesday
Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.
Consolation championship, noon
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
Men’s hockey
Friday’s results
Boston College 4, Colorado College 1
St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Denver 2, Michigan State 1
Northern Michigan 6, Ferris State 4
Boston University 7, Sacred Heart 0
Miami 3, Maine 3, OT
Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3
Notre Dame 3, Penn State 3, OTUND 3,
Bemidji State 2
First period -- 1. BSU, Phillip Marinaccio 4:58; 2. BSU, Brett Beauvais 2 (Gerry Fitzgerald) 9:19. Penalties -- Tyson Jost, UND, slashing, 1:02; Rhett Gardner, UND, cross-checking, 5:32; Trevor Olson, UND, roughing, 17:06; Jay Dickman, BSU, hooking, 17:24; Justin Baudry, BSU, boarding, 18:43
Second period -- 3. UND, Brock Boeser 2 (Tucker Poolman 3) 14:51 (pp). Penalties -- Cole Smith, UND, elbowing, 3:02; Chris Wilkie, UND, goaltender interference, 9:51; Nate Arentz, BSU, tripping, 13:28; Dan Billett, BSU, tripping, 14:37
Third period -- 4. UND, Boeser 3 (Tyson Jost 3, Shane Gersich 3) 3:58; 5. UND, Boeser 4 12:52 (PS). Penalties -- Jordan Heller, BSU, tripping, 5:30; Ludvig Hoff, UND, slashing, 11:39; Leo Fitzgerald, BSU, hooking, 12:52; Wilkie, UND, playing with a broken stick, 16:30
Goalie saves -- UND: Cam Johnson 7-4-5 -- 16; BSU: Michael Bitzer 8-15-10 -- 33
Penalties-minutes -- UND 7-14, BSU 6-12
Power plays -- UND 1-5, BSU 0-7
Attendance -- 11,816
Referees -- Scott Bokal and Dan Dreger
College volleyball
Friday’s results
Idaho State over UND 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14
Sioux Falls over Minn.-Crookston 25-16, 25-12, 25-12
College soccer
Friday’s result
Montana 1, UND 0, OT
College football
Friday’s results
Temple 46, South Florida 30