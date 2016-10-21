FRIDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Minn. Section 8A

Thursday’s championshipBemidji 4, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 0Prep football

Thursday’s results

Minnesota

Breckenridge 29, Hawley 28

Barnesville 48, Pelican Rapids 20

United North Central 14, Frazee 6

Lake Park-Audubon 30,Red Lake Co. 8

LPA61680--30

RLC0008--8

LPA -- Mitchell Hall 12 pass from Teddy Schauer (run failed)

LPA -- Jack Osborne 1 run (Carter Raaen run)

LPA -- Hall 17 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)

LPA -- Hall 38 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)

RLC -- Chris Longtin 2 run (Longtin run)

N.D. Class AAA playoffsQuarterfinals, Oct. 28

Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)

Nov. 4

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Second round, Saturday

Richland at Thompson, 1:30 p.m.; Cavalier at Napoleon/G-S, 2 p.m.; Kidder County at Hankinson, 2 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Divide County at North Prairie, 2 p.m. in Rolette; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 2 p.m.; Towner-G-U at New Salem/Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. in New Salem; St. John at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2 p.m. in Mohall

Oct. 29

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noonN.D. Class A playoffsFirst round, Saturday

Carrington (Region 1 No. 3 seed) at Langdon-Munich (Region 2 No. 2), 1:30 p.m.; Northern Cass (Region 1 No. 1) bye; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Region 2 No. 3) at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (Region 1 No. 2), 2 p.m. at Kulm; Larimore (Region 2 No. 1) bye; Velva-Sawyer (Region 3 No. 3) at Killdeer (Region 4 No. 2), 1 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington (Region 3 No. 1) bye; Heart River (Region 4 No. 3) at Minot Ryan (Region 3 No. 2), 7 p.m.; Hazen (Region 4 No. 1) bye

Oct. 29

Quarterfinals

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAATuesday’s first round, all games 6 p.m.

Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAA

QRF W-L

Aitkin 74.5 7-1

Dilworth-G-F 67.3 7-1

Perham 58.6 5-3

Pequot Lakes 55.3 5-3

Park Rapids 45.7 4-4

EGF Sr. High 26.5 2-6

Roseau 15.5 0-8

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. Section 8ATuesday’s first round

Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1), 6 p.m.; Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), 7 p.m. at EGF Senior High Field

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8A

QRF W-L

Mahnomen 47.2 7-1

Polk West 35.2 6-2

Fosston 25.8 4-4

Fertile-Belt 23.7 3-5

Badg-G-MR 16.6 2-6

RL County 16.6 1-7

LOW-Baud. 9.1 1-6

Red Lake 10.8 0-8

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. Section 8 9-manTuesday’s first round, all games 7 p.m.

Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

QRF W-L

Stephen-Arg 35.2 7-1

Kittson CC 30.1 6-2

Clear-Gonv 21.2 4-4

Kelliher-N 20.8 4-4

Warren-A-O 17.9 4-4

Good-Grygla 14.2 3-5

Win-E-Mac 10.4 2-6

N.Freeze 7.9 1-7

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. Section 8AAAATuesday’s first round

Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) bye

Oct. 29

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 4

Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Minn. Section 8AAAA

QRF W-L

Fergus Falls 94.6 8-0

Det. Lakes 76.8 7-1

Rocori 69.2 5-3

Willmar 41.32-6

Thief R. Falls 30.5 2-6

Little Falls 29.3 2-6

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. Section 8AATuesday’s first round

Barnesville (No. 1 seed) bye; United North Central (No. 5) at Warroad (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 6) at Bagley (No. 3), 6 p.m.; Frazee (No. 7) at Hawley (No. 2), 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Semifinals, 2 p.m., at highest seeds

Nov. 4

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AA

QRF W-L

Barnesville 76.2 8-0

Hawley 49.8 5-3

Bagley 39.6 6-2

Warroad 30.9 4-4

United NC 29.9 4-4

Crookston 24.8 2-6

Frazee 16.4 1-7

Final reg.-season standings

Prep volleyball

Minn. Section 8A tournamentMonday play-ins

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection -- Indus (No. 9 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 8); Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (No. 12) at Red Lake County Central (No. 5); Red Lake (No. 11) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 6); Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 10) at Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7)

West subsection -- Warren-A-O (No. 9) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8); Norman Co. West (No. 12) at Sacred Heart (No. 5); Red Lake Falls (No. 11) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 6); Northern Freeze (No. 10) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7)

Oct. 27All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection quarterfinals -- Indus/Mahnomen winner at Win-E-Mac (No. 1); Red Lake CC/Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig winner at Blackduck (No. 4); Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston (No. 3); Cass Lake-Bena/Clearbrook-Gonvick winner at Lake of the Woods (No. 2)

West subsection quarterfinals -- Warren-A-O/Climax-Fisher winner at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Sacred Heart/Norman Co. West at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4); Red Lake Falls/B-G-MR winner at Ada-Borup (No. 3); Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central (No. 2)

Oct. 31

East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

Nov. 1, at Bagley

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

Girls tennis

Minn. state A tournamentIn Twin CitiesTuesday

Quarterfinals -- Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewask, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.

Consolation championship, noon

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Men’s hockey

Friday’s results

Boston College 4, Colorado College 1

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Denver 2, Michigan State 1

Northern Michigan 6, Ferris State 4

Boston University 7, Sacred Heart 0

Miami 3, Maine 3, OT

Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3

Notre Dame 3, Penn State 3, OT

UND 3,Bemidji State 2

First period -- 1. BSU, Phillip Marinaccio 4:58; 2. BSU, Brett Beauvais 2 (Gerry Fitzgerald) 9:19. Penalties -- Tyson Jost, UND, slashing, 1:02; Rhett Gardner, UND, cross-checking, 5:32; Trevor Olson, UND, roughing, 17:06; Jay Dickman, BSU, hooking, 17:24; Justin Baudry, BSU, boarding, 18:43

Second period -- 3. UND, Brock Boeser 2 (Tucker Poolman 3) 14:51 (pp). Penalties -- Cole Smith, UND, elbowing, 3:02; Chris Wilkie, UND, goaltender interference, 9:51; Nate Arentz, BSU, tripping, 13:28; Dan Billett, BSU, tripping, 14:37

Third period -- 4. UND, Boeser 3 (Tyson Jost 3, Shane Gersich 3) 3:58; 5. UND, Boeser 4 12:52 (PS). Penalties -- Jordan Heller, BSU, tripping, 5:30; Ludvig Hoff, UND, slashing, 11:39; Leo Fitzgerald, BSU, hooking, 12:52; Wilkie, UND, playing with a broken stick, 16:30

Goalie saves -- UND: Cam Johnson 7-4-5 -- 16; BSU: Michael Bitzer 8-15-10 -- 33

Penalties-minutes -- UND 7-14, BSU 6-12

Power plays -- UND 1-5, BSU 0-7

Attendance -- 11,816

Referees -- Scott Bokal and Dan Dreger

College volleyball

Friday’s results

Idaho State over UND 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14

Sioux Falls over Minn.-Crookston 25-16, 25-12, 25-12

College soccer

Friday’s result

Montana 1, UND 0, OT

College football

Friday’s results

Temple 46, South Florida 30