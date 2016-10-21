Search
UND HOCKEY: UND rallies to beat Bemidji State 3-2

    FRIDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 10:54 p.m.
    Girls soccer
    6

    Minn. Section 8A

    Thursday’s championship
    St. Cloud Apollo 0, Sartell 0 (St. Cloud wins shootout 3-2)
    Boys soccer

    Minn. Section 8A

    Thursday’s championshipBemidji 4, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 0Prep football

    Thursday’s results

    Minnesota

    Breckenridge 29, Hawley 28

    Barnesville 48, Pelican Rapids 20

    United North Central 14, Frazee 6

    Lake Park-Audubon 30,
    Red Lake Co. 8

    LPA61680--30

    RLC0008--8

    LPA -- Mitchell Hall 12 pass from Teddy Schauer (run failed)

    LPA -- Jack Osborne 1 run (Carter Raaen run)

    LPA -- Hall 17 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)

    LPA -- Hall 38 pass from Schauer (Schauer run)

    RLC -- Chris Longtin 2 run (Longtin run)

    N.D. Class AAA playoffsQuarterfinals, Oct. 28

    Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)

    Nov. 4

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 11

    Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

    N.D. 9-man playoffs

    Second round, Saturday

    Richland at Thompson, 1:30 p.m.; Cavalier at Napoleon/G-S, 2 p.m.; Kidder County at Hankinson, 2 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Divide County at North Prairie, 2 p.m. in Rolette; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 2 p.m.; Towner-G-U at New Salem/Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. in New Salem; St. John at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2 p.m. in Mohall

    Oct. 29

    Quarterfinals

    Nov. 5

    Semifinals

    Nov. 11

    Championship, Fargodome, noonN.D. Class A playoffsFirst round, Saturday

    Carrington (Region 1 No. 3 seed) at Langdon-Munich (Region 2 No. 2), 1:30 p.m.; Northern Cass (Region 1 No. 1) bye; Park River/Fordville-Lankin (Region 2 No. 3) at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (Region 1 No. 2), 2 p.m. at Kulm; Larimore (Region 2 No. 1) bye; Velva-Sawyer (Region 3 No. 3) at Killdeer (Region 4 No. 2), 1 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington (Region 3 No. 1) bye; Heart River (Region 4 No. 3) at Minot Ryan (Region 3 No. 2), 7 p.m.; Hazen (Region 4 No. 1) bye

    Oct. 29

    Quarterfinals

    Nov. 5

    Semifinals

    Nov. 11

    Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8AAATuesday’s first round, all games 6 p.m.

    Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)

    Oct. 29

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 3

    Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8AAA
    QRF W-L

    Aitkin 74.5 7-1

    Dilworth-G-F 67.3 7-1

    Perham 58.6 5-3

    Pequot Lakes 55.3 5-3

    Park Rapids 45.7 4-4

    EGF Sr. High 26.5 2-6

    Roseau 15.5 0-8

    Final reg.-season standings

    Minn. Section 8ATuesday’s first round

    Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1), 6 p.m.; Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), 7 p.m. at EGF Senior High Field

    Oct. 29

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 3

    Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8A
    QRF W-L

    Mahnomen 47.2 7-1

    Polk West 35.2 6-2

    Fosston 25.8 4-4

    Fertile-Belt 23.7 3-5

    Badg-G-MR 16.6 2-6

    RL County 16.6 1-7

    LOW-Baud. 9.1 1-6

    Red Lake 10.8 0-8

    Final reg.-season standings

    Minn. Section 8 9-manTuesday’s first round, all games 7 p.m.

    Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)

    Oct. 29

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 3

    Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8 9-man
    QRF W-L

    Stephen-Arg 35.2 7-1

    Kittson CC 30.1 6-2

    Clear-Gonv 21.2 4-4

    Kelliher-N 20.8 4-4

    Warren-A-O 17.9 4-4

    Good-Grygla 14.2 3-5

    Win-E-Mac 10.4 2-6

    N.Freeze 7.9 1-7

    Final reg.-season standings

    Minn. Section 8AAAATuesday’s first round

    Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) bye

    Oct. 29

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 4

    Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

    Minn. Section 8AAAA
    QRF W-L

    Fergus Falls 94.6 8-0

    Det. Lakes 76.8 7-1

    Rocori 69.2 5-3

    Willmar 41.32-6

    Thief R. Falls 30.5 2-6

    Little Falls 29.3 2-6

    Final reg.-season standings

    Minn. Section 8AATuesday’s first round

    Barnesville (No. 1 seed) bye; United North Central (No. 5) at Warroad (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 6) at Bagley (No. 3), 6 p.m.; Frazee (No. 7) at Hawley (No. 2), 7 p.m.

    Oct. 29

    Semifinals, 2 p.m., at highest seeds

    Nov. 4

    Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8AA
    QRF W-L

    Barnesville 76.2 8-0

    Hawley 49.8 5-3

    Bagley 39.6 6-2

    Warroad 30.9 4-4

    United NC 29.9 4-4

    Crookston 24.8 2-6

    Frazee 16.4 1-7

    Final reg.-season standings

    Prep volleyball

    Minn. Section 8A tournamentMonday play-ins
    All matches 7 p.m.

    East subsection -- Indus (No. 9 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 8); Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (No. 12) at Red Lake County Central (No. 5); Red Lake (No. 11) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 6); Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 10) at Cass Lake-Bena (No. 7)

    West subsection -- Warren-A-O (No. 9) at Climax-Fisher (No. 8); Norman Co. West (No. 12) at Sacred Heart (No. 5); Red Lake Falls (No. 11) at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (No. 6); Northern Freeze (No. 10) at Goodridge-Grygla (No. 7)

    Oct. 27
    All matches 7 p.m.

    East subsection quarterfinals -- Indus/Mahnomen winner at Win-E-Mac (No. 1); Red Lake CC/Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig winner at Blackduck (No. 4); Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston (No. 3); Cass Lake-Bena/Clearbrook-Gonvick winner at Lake of the Woods (No. 2)

    West subsection quarterfinals -- Warren-A-O/Climax-Fisher winner at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Sacred Heart/Norman Co. West at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4); Red Lake Falls/B-G-MR winner at Ada-Borup (No. 3); Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central (No. 2)

    Oct. 31

    East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

    West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

    Nov. 1, at Bagley

    East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

    West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 4

    Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

    Girls tennis

    Minn. state A tournamentIn Twin Cities
    Tuesday

    Quarterfinals -- Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewask, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.

    Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.

    Consolation championship, noon

    Third place, 2 p.m.

    Championship, 4 p.m.

    Men’s hockey

    Friday’s results

    Boston College 4, Colorado College 1

    St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5, OT

    Denver 2, Michigan State 1

    Northern Michigan 6, Ferris State 4

    Boston University 7, Sacred Heart 0

    Miami 3, Maine 3, OT

    Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3

    Notre Dame 3, Penn State 3, OT

    UND 3,
    Bemidji State 2

    First period -- 1. BSU, Phillip Marinaccio 4:58; 2. BSU, Brett Beauvais 2 (Gerry Fitzgerald) 9:19. Penalties -- Tyson Jost, UND, slashing, 1:02; Rhett Gardner, UND, cross-checking, 5:32; Trevor Olson, UND, roughing, 17:06; Jay Dickman, BSU, hooking, 17:24; Justin Baudry, BSU, boarding, 18:43

    Second period -- 3. UND, Brock Boeser 2 (Tucker Poolman 3) 14:51 (pp). Penalties -- Cole Smith, UND, elbowing, 3:02; Chris Wilkie, UND, goaltender interference, 9:51; Nate Arentz, BSU, tripping, 13:28; Dan Billett, BSU, tripping, 14:37

    Third period -- 4. UND, Boeser 3 (Tyson Jost 3, Shane Gersich 3) 3:58; 5. UND, Boeser 4 12:52 (PS). Penalties -- Jordan Heller, BSU, tripping, 5:30; Ludvig Hoff, UND, slashing, 11:39; Leo Fitzgerald, BSU, hooking, 12:52; Wilkie, UND, playing with a broken stick, 16:30

    Goalie saves -- UND: Cam Johnson 7-4-5 -- 16; BSU: Michael Bitzer 8-15-10 -- 33

    Penalties-minutes -- UND 7-14, BSU 6-12

    Power plays -- UND 1-5, BSU 0-7

    Attendance -- 11,816

    Referees -- Scott Bokal and Dan Dreger

    College volleyball

    Friday’s results

    Idaho State over UND 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14

    Sioux Falls over Minn.-Crookston 25-16, 25-12, 25-12

    College soccer

    Friday’s result

    Montana 1, UND 0, OT

    College football

    Friday’s results

    Temple 46, South Florida 30

