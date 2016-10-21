COLLEGE CLIPBOARD: UND falls in soccer, volleyball

“I am so proud of the fight in this group,” said UND coach Matt Kellogg “We played 90-plus minutes of great soccer and battled for everything.”

The Fighting Hawks dropped to 1-7-0 in the Big Sky and 2-12-2 overall. UND has been eliminated from qualifying for the Big Sky postseason tournament. Montana improves to 4-2-2 and 8-5-4 and sits in third place in the conference standings.

Montana out-shot UND, 7-1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho State 3, UND 2

POCATELLO, Idaho -- UND had its six-match winning streak stopped by Idaho State on Friday night.

UND led 2-0 but the Bengals responded by taking the next three sets. The Bengals won 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14.

Tamara Merseli led UND with 16 kills.

The Fighting Hawks, 7-2 in the Big Sky North and 15-9 overall, will play at Weber State on Saturday.