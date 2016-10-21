COLLEGE CLIPBOARD: UND falls in soccer, volleyball
COLLEGE SOCCER
Montana 1, UND 0
MISSOULA, Mont. -- Hallie Widner scored in the closing minutes of overtime to give the Grizzlies the Big Sky win over UND on Friday.
“I am so proud of the fight in this group,” said UND coach Matt Kellogg “We played 90-plus minutes of great soccer and battled for everything.”
The Fighting Hawks dropped to 1-7-0 in the Big Sky and 2-12-2 overall. UND has been eliminated from qualifying for the Big Sky postseason tournament. Montana improves to 4-2-2 and 8-5-4 and sits in third place in the conference standings.
Montana out-shot UND, 7-1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho State 3, UND 2
POCATELLO, Idaho -- UND had its six-match winning streak stopped by Idaho State on Friday night.
UND led 2-0 but the Bengals responded by taking the next three sets. The Bengals won 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-14.
Tamara Merseli led UND with 16 kills.
The Fighting Hawks, 7-2 in the Big Sky North and 15-9 overall, will play at Weber State on Saturday.