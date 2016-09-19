LOCAL CLIPBOARD: Prep volleyball, Girls golf

THIEF RIVER FALLS—East Grand Forks Senior High downed Thief River Falls in straight sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 on Monday.

The Green Wave were paced by Hally Carlstrom's team-leading 11 kills.

Julia Warmack tallied six kills and three blocks for the Wave, while setter Kayla Nelson dished out 23 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

Riders win Shanley meet

FARGO—Grand Forks Red River finished the Eastern Dakota Conference regular season undefeated against conference opponents by winning the Fargo Shanley Invitational on Monday.

The Roughriders shot a 339 to beat runner-up West Fargo Sheyenne by 13 strokes. Grand Forks Central was ninth with a 433.

The Roughriders had the two low-scoring individuals. Morgan Hetletved was medalist, shooting a 75, with Betsy Seaver second with an 83. Red River's Lily Bredemeier and Central's Taiylor Ellingson tied for ninth, both shooting a 90.

"When Morgan hits the ball as well as she did and she plays with confidence, she'll be tough to beat," said Red River coach Eric Sanders.

Both Hetletved and Seaver turned in career-best scores.

The regional meet is set for next Monday in Wahpeton.