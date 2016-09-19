Local Scoreboard: girls golf, prep volleyball, prep football

In Fargo, Monday

Top 10 individuals

1. Morgan Hetletved, RR, 75; 2. Betsy Seaver, RR, 83; 3. Ashley Peterson, WFS, 84; 4. Destiny Garcia, Wahp, 85; 5. (tie) Anna Davison, FD, and Katey Wold, Shan, 87; 7. (tie) Maggie Manson, WFS, and Kiana Baker, WFS, 88; 9. (tie) Taiylor Ellingson, GFC, Lily Bredemeier, RR, and Alexis Bell, Wahp, 90.

Other GFC scorers

Haley Blixt 111, Clara Hanson 115, Sofia McGee 117

Other Red River scorer

Hilary Whalen 91

Prep volleyball

Monday's results

EGF Senior High 25-25-25,

Thief River Falls 17-14-17

EGF Senior High (kills-blocks-service aces)—Megan Boman x-x-3, Kayla Nelson (23 assists), Haylie Carlstrom 11-x-x, Lauren Hedlund x-3-x, Julia Warmack 6-3-x

Thief River Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kendra Wiggs 6-x-x

Jennica Leier 5-2-x, Brenna Schaefer (9 assists), Claire Mattson (10 assists), Janaka Erickson 6-2-1, Tiahna Nicholson x-4-x

Lake of the Woods 20-25-25-25,

Northern Freeze 25-13-22-18

Northern Freeze (kills-blocks-service aces)—Jaelyn Spilde 2-0-2 (17 assists), Keylee Dahl 5-2-0, Lexi Halvorson 4-1-0, Brita Swenson 4-1-0, Samantha Krohn 4-0-1

Lake of the Woods (kills-blocks-service aces)—Alcia Draper 0-0-1 (37 digs), Bayleigh Lucek 6-0-3, Jordan Sonstegard 8-1-4, Kierra Krause 0-0-2 (30 assists), Payton Marken 6-0-3, Sonia Stimpfl 2-2-0, Tessa Solo 17-0-7

Prep football

N.D. Class AAA poll

1. West Fargo (15) 4-0 79 pts

2. Bis. Legacy (1) 4-0 61

3. Minot 3-1 48

4. Bismarck 3-1 35

5. Bis. Century 2-2 9

Others receiving votes: Dickinson (3-1)

First-place votes in parentheses

N.D. Class AA poll

1. Bis. St. Mary's (15) 4-0 75

2. Beulah 3-1 47

3. Kindred 4-0 42

4. Fargo Shanley 3-1 29

5. Dick. Trinity 3-1 19

Others receiving votes: Valley City (3-1)

First-place votes in parentheses

Saturday's result

Fargo Davies 41,

Devils Lake 21

Davies 13 14 8 6--41

Devils Lake 7 14 0 0--21

FD—Alex York 54 run (kick failed)

FD—York 34 run (Cy Cyr kick)

DL—Zach Dahlen 6 pass from Jacob Mertens (Lorenzo Muroni kick)

DL—Dahlen 48 pass from Mertens (Muroni kick)

FD—York 16 run (kick failed)

FD—Brett Vetter 19 run (Nick Tschosik pass from Ethan Mathson)

DL—Dahlen 29 pass from Mertens (Muroni kick)

FD—York 23 run (Andy Baer run)

FD—Cole Birch 2 run (pass failed)