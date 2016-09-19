Local Scoreboard: girls golf, prep volleyball, prep football
Girls golf
Shanley Invitational
In Fargo, Monday
Team totals
GF Red River 339, West Fargo Sheyenne 352, Fargo Shanley 379, Wahpeton 391, Fargo Davies 396, Fargo North 403, Fargo South 415, West Fargo 416, GF Central 433
Top 10 individuals
1. Morgan Hetletved, RR, 75; 2. Betsy Seaver, RR, 83; 3. Ashley Peterson, WFS, 84; 4. Destiny Garcia, Wahp, 85; 5. (tie) Anna Davison, FD, and Katey Wold, Shan, 87; 7. (tie) Maggie Manson, WFS, and Kiana Baker, WFS, 88; 9. (tie) Taiylor Ellingson, GFC, Lily Bredemeier, RR, and Alexis Bell, Wahp, 90.
Other GFC scorers
Haley Blixt 111, Clara Hanson 115, Sofia McGee 117
Other Red River scorer
Hilary Whalen 91
Prep volleyball
Monday's results
EGF Senior High 25-25-25,
Thief River Falls 17-14-17
EGF Senior High (kills-blocks-service aces)—Megan Boman x-x-3, Kayla Nelson (23 assists), Haylie Carlstrom 11-x-x, Lauren Hedlund x-3-x, Julia Warmack 6-3-x
Thief River Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kendra Wiggs 6-x-x
Jennica Leier 5-2-x, Brenna Schaefer (9 assists), Claire Mattson (10 assists), Janaka Erickson 6-2-1, Tiahna Nicholson x-4-x
Lake of the Woods 20-25-25-25,
Northern Freeze 25-13-22-18
Northern Freeze (kills-blocks-service aces)—Jaelyn Spilde 2-0-2 (17 assists), Keylee Dahl 5-2-0, Lexi Halvorson 4-1-0, Brita Swenson 4-1-0, Samantha Krohn 4-0-1
Lake of the Woods (kills-blocks-service aces)—Alcia Draper 0-0-1 (37 digs), Bayleigh Lucek 6-0-3, Jordan Sonstegard 8-1-4, Kierra Krause 0-0-2 (30 assists), Payton Marken 6-0-3, Sonia Stimpfl 2-2-0, Tessa Solo 17-0-7
Prep football
N.D. Class AAA poll
1. West Fargo (15) 4-0 79 pts
2. Bis. Legacy (1) 4-0 61
3. Minot 3-1 48
4. Bismarck 3-1 35
5. Bis. Century 2-2 9
Others receiving votes: Dickinson (3-1)
First-place votes in parentheses
N.D. Class AA poll
1. Bis. St. Mary's (15) 4-0 75
2. Beulah 3-1 47
3. Kindred 4-0 42
4. Fargo Shanley 3-1 29
5. Dick. Trinity 3-1 19
Others receiving votes: Valley City (3-1)
First-place votes in parentheses
Saturday's result
Fargo Davies 41,
Devils Lake 21
Davies 13 14 8 6--41
Devils Lake 7 14 0 0--21
FD—Alex York 54 run (kick failed)
FD—York 34 run (Cy Cyr kick)
DL—Zach Dahlen 6 pass from Jacob Mertens (Lorenzo Muroni kick)
DL—Dahlen 48 pass from Mertens (Muroni kick)
FD—York 16 run (kick failed)
FD—Brett Vetter 19 run (Nick Tschosik pass from Ethan Mathson)
DL—Dahlen 29 pass from Mertens (Muroni kick)
FD—York 23 run (Andy Baer run)
FD—Cole Birch 2 run (pass failed)