COLLEGE CLIPBOARD: UND upends S.D. State

BROOKINGS, S.D.—UND relied on its defensive game to down South Dakota State on Wednesday night. UND won 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 to improve to 7-5 on the season.

UND generated a season-high 16 blocks as a team while back-row players Tamika Brekke (18 digs) and Teo Tepavac (17 digs) each produced season highs in digs for the Fighting Hawks.

Senior Chelsea Moser had a dozen kills while junior Faith Dooley had seven kills and 10 total blocks. Junior Sydney Griffin etched another double-double with 42 assists and 13 digs.

UND has won five of its past six matches and ran its record to 7-1 against SDSU in the Division I era.

UND will battle third-ranked Minnesota on Friday in the opener of the Diet Coke Classic. North Dakota draws Green Bay and Toledo to close out the tourney on Saturday.