Now the Chargers will try to avoid the finish of a year ago, when they lost their final seven games.

“We started the same way last year, then we had some big injuries that really hurt us,’’ G-G coach John Wilebski said. “The good thing is that younger kids got some playing time and that’s helping us now. We played a lot of younger kids the last few years. Now they’re older and stronger.’’

The Chargers rely heavily on their running game. Blaine Kriel (36-225 rushing), Jaden Kiesow (24-118) and quarterback Dylan Manderud (17-95) lead an offense that averages 6.5 yards per carry. Manderud has thrown only 11 passes, completing six.

The key to the running game has been the starting line of center Brandon Stanley (6-foot-3, 275 pounds), guards Ben Groven (6-4, 200) and Anthony Loken (6-1, 300) and tight ends Tyler Stinar (6-1, 190) and Jesse Wiseth (5-9, 195).

“The bright spot is our line,’’ Wilebski said. “We have some big kids. But it’s size and strength. They’ve been in the weight room. They get off the ball on offense and really control the line on defense.’’

How far the Chargers, who are coming off back-to-back two-win seasons, can extend their winning streak remains to be seen. “It’s better to be 2-0 than the other way around,’’ Wilebski said. “But we have some tough teams coming up. We’ll see where we’re at after some of those games.’’

Devils Lake eyes passing game

Devils Lake may look to pass more after Jacob Mertens' big game last Friday.

The senior quarterback was 20-of-31 passing for 289 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-33 loss to West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We were playing catch-up, so we had to throw,'' Firebirds coach Jake Wateland said. "Mertens is a good thrower. We gave him time in the pocket. He was putting his passes on the spot and our receivers were making some great plays.

"The passing game is something we want to focus on more. Our philosophy has always been run first. But you have to go with the personnel you have and what's working.''

Mertens is 33-of-56 passing for 497 yards and seven TDs while being intercepted three times for the 0-3 Firebirds. Top receiver Zach Dahlen had 11 catches for 196 yards against Sheyenne, giving him 18 receptions for 343 yards and five touchdowns this season.

North Prairie Cougars' offense rolling

Quarterback Jalen Pfeifer, last year's North Dakota 9-man senior player of the year, and lineman Karson Schoening, an NDSU recruit, were among the graduation losses from last season's North Prairie state runner-up football team. Gone, too, is Tayler Scott, who rushed for 1,422 yards.

That hasn't slowed the Cougars. They're 4-0 and one of only three 9-man teams in the state, along with Thompson and Cavalier, that are averaging more than 50 points a game.

"We graduated some really good players,'' NP coach Pat Wilkes said. "But we knew we had some pretty talented kids ready to step in. You always worry when you're transitioning in a new quarterback and a new running back. But the kids have really stepped up.''

Brody Cahill, last season's leading receiver, switched to quarterback and is 22-of-45 for 413 yards passing and rushed for 317 yards. Garrett Munro (21-182 rushing) has been joined in the backfield by Gabe Leonard, who is averaging more than 10 yards (59-618, 10 TDs) per carry.

They work behind a line that has guards Linden Stave and Tucker Boucher and tight end Alex Abrahamson returning starters. Brandon Lalum has taken over for Schoening at center.

"Brody is a real athletic kid, with a good arm and good legs,'' Wilkes said. "He's probably a little more of a running quarterback now. Gabe has a little different style than the backs we had last year. He's fast and more of an elusive type of runner.''